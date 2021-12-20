 Skip to main content
Riverview School Honor Roll

Riverview School Honor Roll: First trimester 2021-22 school year

SALEM LAKES — Riverview School has announced its Honor Roll for the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year:

EIGHTH GRADE

High Honors: Aiden Arnst, Hunter Baird, Harper Behling, Zoe Betz, Tucker Bush, Presley Castellano, Gabriel Devore, Ian Dimzoff, Jack Gartner, Kaiya Hendrix, Gabriel Hernandez, Aiden Johnson, Aseph Ledtke, Chase Lois, Logan Mikel, Cale Morgan*, Audrianna Schmidt, Samuel Schwebke, Hannah Smith, Hayden Snow, Audrey Van Heirseele, Bri Walters*, Dean Woods, Jaeda Zackery, Penelope Zubor

Honor Roll: Raegan Ames, Gabrielle Bloom, Gavin Bloomgren, Benjamin Dembinski, Jayden Foley, Arthur Harvey, Tyraji Johnson, Brody Kiesler, Lilian Kuffel, Adriana Pferfferle, Robert Raymond Jr. Jack Rogers, Kylie Shaffer, Matthew Shumway, Aliyah Warren

Honorable Mentions: Conor Bartel, Emma Bridges, Taylor De Vries, Jacob Fonk, Sawyer Gauger, John Hajduk, Samuel James, Amari Oliver, Amos Spencer

SEVENTH GRADE

High Honors: Abbie Bloomgren, Jaden Bushbaum, Jaxon Caldwell, Jessica Clow, Addison Coates, Aliya Corona, Elle Drissel, William Du Chemin, Jack Dzierzanowski, Nathan Dzierzanowski, Luci Hart, Emma Harvey, Elliana Hernandez, Summer Kocsor, Kiley Krecji, Macy Kuper, Kohen Lindquist, Kyla Mc Collum, Natalia Miller, Erika Osterman, Emma Pferdmenges, Kailyn Rios, Jordan Stewart, Grace Urban, Nora Wojtkiewicz, Anna Zarate

Honor Roll: Nico Abbate, Addison Brown, Alexander Cosio, Bailey English, Ardyn Faber, Dalton Gonzalez, Makayla Hasenberg, Ty Hendrix, Kolten Kosloske, Emma Mc Millon, Tayvion Nelson, Brystol Salas, Logan Schenning, Jacob Semke, Carson Zimmerman

Honorable Mentions: Banyan Bynsdorp, Janelle Dalton, Dante Jones, Lilyan Kirwan, Thaisyn Lamb, Abby Preuss, Madeline Rosin

SIXTH GRADE

High Honors: Jack Bush, Nello Castellano, Madelyn Devore, Kylie Dorr, Clare Drissel, Amelia Holt, Brooklyn Jenkins, Joanna Klick, Magdalena Meincke, Carolyn Mierzwa, Charlotte Mildenberg, Brielle Rompre, Izabella Tavalas, Jocelyn Van Heirseele, Antonio Villalobos, Tred Witkiewicz, Jillian Woods

Honor Roll: Todd Bloom Jr., Grace Cabrera, Colton Fuchs, Jason Gartner, Alexis Grasso, Dakota Haley, Abigail James, Brody Rompre, Harper Schwebke, Colton Vroman

Honorable Mentions: Greyson Lindsay, Jaxson Morrison, Kailey Osborne, Israel Rizo

*Student with a 4.0 GPA

