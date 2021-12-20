Riverview School Honor Roll: First trimester 2021-22 school year

SALEM LAKES — Riverview School has announced its Honor Roll for the first trimester of the 2021-22 school year:
High Honors: Aiden Arnst, Hunter Baird, Harper Behling, Zoe Betz, Tucker Bush, Presley Castellano, Gabriel Devore, Ian Dimzoff, Jack Gartner, Kaiya Hendrix, Gabriel Hernandez, Aiden Johnson, Aseph Ledtke, Chase Lois, Logan Mikel, Cale Morgan*, Audrianna Schmidt, Samuel Schwebke, Hannah Smith, Hayden Snow, Audrey Van Heirseele, Bri Walters*, Dean Woods, Jaeda Zackery, Penelope Zubor Honor Roll: Raegan Ames, Gabrielle Bloom, Gavin Bloomgren, Benjamin Dembinski, Jayden Foley, Arthur Harvey, Tyraji Johnson, Brody Kiesler, Lilian Kuffel, Adriana Pferfferle, Robert Raymond Jr. Jack Rogers, Kylie Shaffer, Matthew Shumway, Aliyah Warren
Honorable Mentions: Conor Bartel, Emma Bridges, Taylor De Vries, Jacob Fonk, Sawyer Gauger, John Hajduk, Samuel James, Amari Oliver, Amos Spencer High Honors: Abbie Bloomgren, Jaden Bushbaum, Jaxon Caldwell, Jessica Clow, Addison Coates, Aliya Corona, Elle Drissel, William Du Chemin, Jack Dzierzanowski, Nathan Dzierzanowski, Luci Hart, Emma Harvey, Elliana Hernandez, Summer Kocsor, Kiley Krecji, Macy Kuper, Kohen Lindquist, Kyla Mc Collum, Natalia Miller, Erika Osterman, Emma Pferdmenges, Kailyn Rios, Jordan Stewart, Grace Urban, Nora Wojtkiewicz, Anna Zarate Honor Roll: Nico Abbate, Addison Brown, Alexander Cosio, Bailey English, Ardyn Faber, Dalton Gonzalez, Makayla Hasenberg, Ty Hendrix, Kolten Kosloske, Emma Mc Millon, Tayvion Nelson, Brystol Salas, Logan Schenning, Jacob Semke, Carson Zimmerman Honorable Mentions: Banyan Bynsdorp, Janelle Dalton, Dante Jones, Lilyan Kirwan, Thaisyn Lamb, Abby Preuss, Madeline Rosin High Honors: Jack Bush, Nello Castellano, Madelyn Devore, Kylie Dorr, Clare Drissel, Amelia Holt, Brooklyn Jenkins, Joanna Klick, Magdalena Meincke, Carolyn Mierzwa, Charlotte Mildenberg, Brielle Rompre, Izabella Tavalas, Jocelyn Van Heirseele, Antonio Villalobos, Tred Witkiewicz, Jillian Woods Honor Roll: Todd Bloom Jr., Grace Cabrera, Colton Fuchs, Jason Gartner, Alexis Grasso, Dakota Haley, Abigail James, Brody Rompre, Harper Schwebke, Colton Vroman Honorable Mentions: Greyson Lindsay, Jaxson Morrison, Kailey Osborne, Israel Rizo
On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16, 17, 2021, the Jannene family of Salem Lakes opened their extra-large garage to the public for a pre-winter sale of goods of all kinds. But a collection of some 650 cookie jars took center stage.
Heather Poyner
IN PHOTOS: December photos from readers
120721-kn-en-photooftheday
DOWNTOWN LIGHTS
Jimmy Jones shared this photo, which he took in the early morning of Dec. 2. "It's worth a drive down to Harbor Park to view the Christmas lights," he said. "I stopped and took this early Thursday morning for those who won't have a chance to make it down there."
Submitted Photo
122021-kn-en-photooftheday
Jeff Puterbaugh shared this photo of the Southport Lighthouse, shining its light on Simmons Island on Dec. 14. Next to the 1866 lighthouse is the historic Lighthouse Keeper’s home, built in 1867.
Submitted Photo
121621-kn-en-photooftheday
Bob Zoiss calls this photo “Fire in the Sky.” He “took this shot on a recent trip to Seattle on the Puget Sound.”
Submitted Photo
121121-kn-en-photooftheday
Dan Pietrzyk shared this image, which he calls “Sunset on a freezing Paddock Lake.”
Submitted Photo
121021-kn-en-photooftheday
Dead Set Ink, 7400 60th Ave., is hosting a toy drive from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring “a spin on a prize wheel for every toy donation,” organizers said. “All toys and donations are distributed through Goodfellas.” Staff members at the tattoo and piercing studio are hoping to gather “as many toys as possible this year.” To get a chance to spin the “prize wheel,” bring in a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $25.
Submitted Photo
120421-kn-en-photooftheday
Gail Abeita works on a silver-and-red tree on Nov. 22 for this year’s Gallery of Trees. She and Mary Kubicki designed a “snowflakes and stars” tree. at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces are on display through Dec. 5. The Gallery of Trees is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some of the items.
Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News
120321-kn-en-photooftheday
This wreath, sporting a red truck, is part of the Gallery of Trees at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces are on display through Dec. 5. The Gallery of Trees is open 3 to 7 p.m. today and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some of the items.
Liz Snyder
120221-kn-en-photooftheday
Patti Celebre shared this festive photo. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” she said of the image.
Submitted Photo
120121-kn-en-photooftheday
A rustic looking Father Christmas can be found inside the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The 1860s home is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme of “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 3 to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Liz Snyder
