Robert Freund of St. Joseph Catholic Catholic Academy, longest serving president in the Archdiocese, to retire

Robert Freund, St. Joseph Catholic Academy president and high school principal, will be retiring at the end of this school year.

After 32 years as a highly respected educational leader in Kenosha, in the Archdiocese and around the state, longest serving president in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee,. He retires while holding the dual role of SJCA president and principal since 2017.

Under his leadership, SJCA has grown to be the largest private school in the area, serving over 800 students with a staff of over 100 employees.

“Bob is a faith-filled, loyal, and dedicated Catholic educational leader who is also, in every sense, a gentleman, said Dr. Kathleen Cepelka, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “I’ve actually known him since he was in the fifth grade at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Fond du Lac, while I was his student teacher for a short period of time. Then I hired him for his first job as a junior high teacher and football coach at Saints Louis and Patrick School in Fond du Lac during my time as principal there. We worked together as colleagues while he was principal of St. Joe’s and I was principal at Catholic Memorial. Our paths crossed again when I taught him as a graduate student at Marquette — and yet again, often, during these 11 years of my work with the Archdiocese.