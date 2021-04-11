Rocking the `command center' at LakeView Technology School

The role of a teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic has many hats.
For LakeView Technology Academy science teacher Timothy Overocker, it’s required juggling not only work as a teacher, but as a counselor, nurse and a live reality TV show producer, cameraman and host, to name a few.
At the secondary level, teachers are expected to teach both virtual and in-person students simultaneously. Overocker quickly found that his students in both formats were more engaged if they could see him presenting his content, so he set up a green screen to unbox his teaching and place himself directly into his content for students.
“My students love that I modeled my digital presence off online video game streamers,” he said. “My online students are not just seeing a static webcam of the classroom.”
Additionally, Overocker created what his students refer to as his “command center” with four monitors, a projector, five cameras, a vintage document stand, wireless keyboard, mouse and headphones. He also uses video production software to manage the cameras and green screen to simulcast his lessons.
“It’s kind of like the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and the man behind the curtain,” Overocker said.
His at-home students interface with the class through their screens, and his in-person students get the same interface as their virtual peers do through the classroom projector. The only real difference between the two groups is how they get support. The in-person students have the physical means to ask questions, but the virtual students are offered digital equivalents they can, and do, use when they need help.
The tech adjustments were the easiest part, Overocker said, because he’s slowly been moving to virtual platforms for years. However, he did have to strengthen his student communication and instruction to make them clearer for both learning platforms.
‘Build the reality’ of one classroom
Each class begins with time to chat and build community, seeing and sharing what’s going on in their lives and in their classroom, and small group opportunities pair virtual and in-person students “to build the reality that we are still one class,” Overocker said.
“Everybody has a different amount of chaos going on in their lives, and I need to accept that today might be rough for any given student,” he said.
To strengthen the connections with his students, Overocker offers one-on-one help and small group support during his Friday prep time. At the beginning of the year, he identifies students with similar struggles or issues and schedules a time to work them out together. Now, students are reaching out on their own to ask for help.
“It is beautiful in the way it works,” he said. “They know it is a low-risk, no judgment intervention that gets quick results.”
Parents, principal vital supports
Overocker also finds himself communicating with parents faster and more often than ever, resulting in stronger at-home support and improved student outcomes, he said.
Those supports, along with the support of Principal Bethany Ormseth, are crucial to navigating through a very challenging year, especially during a time when teachers are scrutinized and often criticized through negative, hurtful comments on social media, he said.
“I cannot do what I do to reach my students, where and how they are, without the understanding and support of my administrator,” he said. “She has given us the strength, flexibility, and support. This year is challenging enough, but honestly, her support makes it much, much easier.
“Continually in education, once teachers learn to meet a challenge, those skills never go away,” he said. “I feel we will be seeing virtual attendance and activities in one way or another for a long time.”
