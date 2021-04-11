Rocking the `command center' at LakeView Technology School

The role of a teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic has many hats.

For LakeView Technology Academy science teacher Timothy Overocker, it’s required juggling not only work as a teacher, but as a counselor, nurse and a live reality TV show producer, cameraman and host, to name a few.

At the secondary level, teachers are expected to teach both virtual and in-person students simultaneously. Overocker quickly found that his students in both formats were more engaged if they could see him presenting his content, so he set up a green screen to unbox his teaching and place himself directly into his content for students.

“My students love that I modeled my digital presence off online video game streamers,” he said. “My online students are not just seeing a static webcam of the classroom.”

Additionally, Overocker created what his students refer to as his “command center” with four monitors, a projector, five cameras, a vintage document stand, wireless keyboard, mouse and headphones. He also uses video production software to manage the cameras and green screen to simulcast his lessons.

“It’s kind of like the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and the man behind the curtain,” Overocker said.