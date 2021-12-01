Salem School begins process to find new administrator after Valenza resigns, as expected, June 30

SALEM LAKES — Connie Valenza, who stayed on as the administrator at Salem School for two years after serving in an interim capacity, will resign as expected, effective June 30.

Valenza made it known when she was hired that she would not stay beyond the approved two-year contract. It was an agreement reached to help the district provide continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I did at the time say it would only be for the two years and only to assist the district through the pandemic, with the stated intent of leaving at the end of 2021-22,” Valenza said at the School Board meeting Tuesday night, during which the board accepted her resignation.

“I say that because I want to be clear: I have loved my time here in Salem. There is nothing about this district that would make me want to leave this district (other than wanting to spend more time with her grandchildren).”

School Board President Dana Powers thanked Valenza for helping the district through unchartered waters that required difficult decisions and the implementation of new learning models.

“We would not have been able to do this without you,” Powers said. “You are absolutely amazing, and we’re so sorry to see you leave.”

Valenza said she felt compelled to stay during uncertain times.

“When things changed dramatically for us during the COVID-19 situation, it became more and more clear that continuity of leadership would help bring some calm and focus,” Valenza said, adding she was impressed by how well families and staff adapted and remained committed to the school.

Before coming to Salem, Valenza was an administrator at schools in Madison and Columbus and served as superintendent of the Platteville School District for eight years.

Powers said staff at the school excelled under Valenza’s leadership and that her impact will be long-lasting.

Before the pandemic, the district had already begun the process of seeking a permanent replacement for former Administrator Dave Milz, who left to take a similar position at Bristol School. The district will contract with a Wisconsin Association of School Board consultant and will hold focus groups with stakeholders in December and January as part of that process.

