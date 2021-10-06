Salem School Board meeting questions Kenosha County Public Health authority to close schools

A statement clarifying that neither Kenosha County Public Health or its director have the authority to shut down a school based on the number of active COVID-19 cases will be sent to school districts.

The directive was issued Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Committee to Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit following the surfacing of a document that suggested to some that the health department would close schools when 3 percent of the school population reaches 3 percent of COVID-positive cases.

County Supervisor Erin Decker, a member of the committee, said she spoke with several school administrators and superintendents who “were told, or who were led to believe” that metrics established by the county could trigger the health department to close a school.

It was a threshold discussed at a special meeting of the Salem School Board at which the board considered, but voted against, putting additional safety protocols in place in order to keep the school open to in-person learning.

“You led them to believe you have powers that you do not,” Decker said to Freiheit, adding there were business owners who last year were led to believe the public health department could shut them down.