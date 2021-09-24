 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem School Board rejects new COVID-19 protocols; Measures set to be reviewed again soon
View Comments
alert top story
Salem School Board

Salem School Board rejects new COVID-19 protocols; Measures set to be reviewed again soon

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM LAKES — No additional COVID-19 safety protocols were implemented by the Salem School Board of Education Thursday. But, measures will be considered again as early as next week.

A review of protocols was triggered last week via the school’s policy when a threshold of 10 active cases was reached. The number of active cases has since decreased. Quarantine and other previously enacted protocols remain in place.

“Our number-one goal is to avoid having our students go to virtual education,” said District Administrator Connie Valenza said regarding the newly proposed plan, which failed by a 2-3 vote of the School Board. “This is our best effort to try and keep the school open.”

Connie Valenza

Valenza

Members Nick Pauloni and Ted Goergen voted in favor of the proposal, which would created four action levels at which increasing safety measure would be implemented. Members Steve Brown, Jack Niccolai and Dana Powers voted against it.

The vote followed two hours of board discussion and citizen comments, during which 15 parents spoke in opposition of mask requirements. Currently, masks are optional. The board also considered written comments and results of a survey that indicated a majority of parents favored an immediate mask mandate through the end of the semester.

Pauloni called it “a fantastic recommendation.”

“A lot of school districts make this very black and white,” Pauloni said. “We always try to keep options open. We’ve done this with the best intention of keeping kids in the classroom.”

Further study requested

Brown and Powers asked for further review of the percentage of positive cases that would trigger the third wave of action to the orange level, which calls for some mandatory masking. Under the proposal, the orange level would be in effect when there are 12 to 22 cases, or 1 percent of the school population, for five consecutive days.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brown suggested the threshold for that level be increased from 1 percent, to 1.5 percent.

If the proposed protocols had been in place since the beginning of this school year, the district would not yet have reached the orange action phase. There were 12 active cases for four days over Sept. 14-17. There is some speculation it was tied to Labor Day. As of Thursday there were 8 active cases at the school.

“I don’t see significant spread within the school,” Valenza said.

Under the proposal, the protocols, when there are between 1 and 11 active cases for five consecutive days, require that “only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts.” Some parents who spoke at the meeting said this punishes healthy children for not wearing masks.

Mandatory masking in some situations would be implemented in the orange action level. Full mandatory masking would be required at the red level, when there are 23 or more active cases for five consecutive days. That level includes a more strict set of protocols in an effort to keep the school from reaching 33 active cases, at which point Kenosha County Public Health can enforce virtual learning.

“The goal of the red, again understanding this is our recommendation, was to take significant action to avoid being shut down,” Valenza said.

Niccolai called the proposal “extremely comprehensive” and seemed to support the proposal, but voted against it in the end.

“We have to be ready in case it gets really bad,” Niccolai said. “If we do there’s a problem, a big problem.”

Last year the district had three attendance options — virtual, in-person, and a hybrid model. This year the district returned to full, in-person learning.

The board called for another special meeting on the proposal. A date has yet to be set.

The Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department held a retirement ceremony and walk-out for Chief Mike Slover at 5 p.m. on June 10, 2021, at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station 1, 11252 254th Ct., in Trevor. Assistant Chief Jim Lejcar was been named interim chief following Slover’s retirement.

More Information

The proposed protocols would establish four levels of action, driven by the number of active cases. They levels are:

Green — No cases; No active COVID remediation protocols necessary.

Yellow — Presence of active cases, but not greater than 11 for five consecutive school days. Protocols include:

Masking is highly recommended for students, but not mandatory.

Mandatory masking for staff who have not provided vaccination status.

Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts.

Classroom activities are carried out with caution, but not restriction.

Students are able to attend specials or classes where homerooms mix.

School sponsored clubs and sports continue with approved safety protocols in place.

Spectator limits may be put in place for indoor activities.

Adult visitors to the building are subject to mandatory masking.

Orange — 12 or greater active cases for five consecutive school days, but not greater than 22. Protocols include:

Grades 6-8: Masking is mandatory in the building in all situations where social distancing cannot be maintained (partner activities, small groups, in specials or advanced algebra, hallway transitions). When seated at desks and working independently, students may remove their mask.

Grades 4K – 5: Masking is mandatory. Exception: When students are engaged in non-contact physical activities in PE, they will not be required to mask.

Staff are encouraged to have students engaged in learning activities outside and build in outside mask breaks.

Student entry temperature checks will occur.

Only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts (i.e. during lunch if unable to maintain social distance).

Cohorting will occur when possible.

Staff masking is mandatory.

Staff self-check forms will be completed prior to entering the building.

School sponsored Clubs and Sports continue with approved safety protocols in place that include mandatory masking unless engaged in competitive physical activity. Spectators will be limited to 50% capacity and limited to two family members per student for indoor events.

Only staff and students will be allowed inside the building during school hours. Meetings with families will revert to virtual meetings when possible.

Red — 23 or greater active cases for three consecutive days. Previous safety precautions from Level Orange will continue with the following additions:

Mandatory masking at all times while inside the building.

Staff entry temperature checks will occur.

Recommendation of full class quarantine of students may occur if evidence of classroom spread (three or more cases within the same classroom in a 14 day period and no reasonable explanation for outside the classroom transmission).

Club activities revert to virtual/or postponed.

Meeting with the athletic conference to determine continuation of school sponsored athletics.

Should the district reach 33 active cases (3 percent of school population), Kenosha County Public Health can impose virtual learning.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert