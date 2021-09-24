Salem School Board rejects new COVID-19 protocols; Measures set to be reviewed again soon

SALEM LAKES — No additional COVID-19 safety protocols were implemented by the Salem School Board of Education Thursday. But, measures will be considered again as early as next week.
A review of protocols was triggered last week via the school’s policy when a threshold of 10 active cases was reached. The number of active cases has since decreased. Quarantine and other previously enacted protocols remain in place.
“Our number-one goal is to avoid having our students go to virtual education,” said District Administrator Connie Valenza said regarding the newly proposed plan, which failed by a 2-3 vote of the School Board. “This is our best effort to try and keep the school open.”
Members Nick Pauloni and Ted Goergen voted in favor of the proposal, which would created four action levels at which increasing safety measure would be implemented. Members Steve Brown, Jack Niccolai and Dana Powers voted against it.
The vote followed two hours of board discussion and citizen comments, during which 15 parents spoke in opposition of mask requirements. Currently, masks are optional. The board also considered written comments and results of a survey that indicated a majority of parents favored an immediate mask mandate through the end of the semester.
Pauloni called it “a fantastic recommendation.”
“A lot of school districts make this very black and white,” Pauloni said. “We always try to keep options open. We’ve done this with the best intention of keeping kids in the classroom.”
Further study requested
Brown and Powers asked for further review of the percentage of positive cases that would trigger the third wave of action to the orange level, which calls for some mandatory masking. Under the proposal, the orange level would be in effect when there are 12 to 22 cases, or 1 percent of the school population, for five consecutive days.
Brown suggested the threshold for that level be increased from 1 percent, to 1.5 percent.
If the proposed protocols had been in place since the beginning of this school year, the district would not yet have reached the orange action phase. There were 12 active cases for four days over Sept. 14-17. There is some speculation it was tied to Labor Day. As of Thursday there were 8 active cases at the school.
“I don’t see significant spread within the school,” Valenza said.
Under the proposal, the protocols, when there are between 1 and 11 active cases for five consecutive days, require that “only students who were unmasked will be recommended for quarantine if they are considered close contacts.” Some parents who spoke at the meeting said this punishes healthy children for not wearing masks.
Mandatory masking in some situations would be implemented in the orange action level. Full mandatory masking would be required at the red level, when there are 23 or more active cases for five consecutive days. That level includes a more strict set of protocols in an effort to keep the school from reaching 33 active cases, at which point Kenosha County Public Health can enforce virtual learning.
“The goal of the red, again understanding this is our recommendation, was to take significant action to avoid being shut down,” Valenza said.
Niccolai called the proposal “extremely comprehensive” and seemed to support the proposal, but voted against it in the end.
“We have to be ready in case it gets really bad,” Niccolai said. “If we do there’s a problem, a big problem.”
Last year the district had three attendance options — virtual, in-person, and a hybrid model. This year the district returned to full, in-person learning.
The board called for another special meeting on the proposal. A date has yet to be set.