Salem School Board rejects new COVID-19 protocols; Measures set to be reviewed again soon

“A lot of school districts make this very black and white,” Pauloni said. “We always try to keep options open. We’ve done this with the best intention of keeping kids in the classroom.”

Further study requested

Brown and Powers asked for further review of the percentage of positive cases that would trigger the third wave of action to the orange level, which calls for some mandatory masking. Under the proposal, the orange level would be in effect when there are 12 to 22 cases, or 1 percent of the school population, for five consecutive days.

Brown suggested the threshold for that level be increased from 1 percent, to 1.5 percent.

If the proposed protocols had been in place since the beginning of this school year, the district would not yet have reached the orange action phase. There were 12 active cases for four days over Sept. 14-17. There is some speculation it was tied to Labor Day. As of Thursday there were 8 active cases at the school.

“I don’t see significant spread within the school,” Valenza said.