Salem School students become the "i" in "Kind" thanks to new mural

SALEM LAKES — Students at Salem School are getting a lesson in kindness through their artwork.

They can actually become the “i” in the word “kind,” by standing in an interactive mural with a blank space where the vowel should be.

The mural was the first project of the middle school mural club at the pre-K through 8th grade school located at 8828 Antioch Road (Highway 83).

“The mural club really liked the idea of an interactive mural placed in a high-traffic area near the office/gym/cafeteria so that students can pose in front for a picture opportunity to literally be the ‘i’ in kind,” Brittney Stalker, club adviser, said.

Each letter of the word has a different theme and the dot above where the “i” should be contains the phrase, “Be the ‘I’ in Kind.” The yellow “K” is painted with polka dots and school supplies, the “N” has a nature theme, and the “D” is a mosaic.

“We used a projector to outline the letters onto the wall, then they partnered up with each other and designed the images within each letter,” Stalker said. “Overall it took about two months, meeting once a week.”

Elementary Principal Patty Fitzgerald said the mural got her thinking about ways to encourage students to engage in acts of kindness toward one another.

“I was looking for ways to emphasize the positive and build relationships with students and families, and since I saw the mural the first time, I’ve been playing with ideas about how to use it,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald asked staff members to submit stories of students when they demonstrate an act of kindness.

“I choose a student randomly from the submissions each day to recognize with a picture in front of the mural,” Fitzgerald said, adding she also makes “a positive phone call home” to share the kind act with parents.

For example, a teacher recently nominated third-grade student Nova Newberry, who, upon noticing a classmate was struggling to complete an assignment, volunteered to help the student during her free time.

