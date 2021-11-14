SC Johnson donates hand sanitizer to Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has received a donation of 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer from SC Johnson to support the UW-Parkside community during COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful for SC Johnson’s donation and for their continued support of the UW-Parkside community,” said Willie Jude II, UW-Parkside vice chancellor of advancement and alumni relations. “The hand sanitizer will go a long way toward helping us keep our campus safe and healthy and for that we say thank you!”

Faculty, staff and students have already been receiving the donated hand sanitizer and will continue to do so throughout the year. The sanitizer was also used during The Oct. 28 “Brats & Socks for Shots” vaccination event with UW-System President Tommy Thompson. The event was to celebrate UW-Parkside students reaching a 70% vaccination rate.

