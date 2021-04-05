Scholarship links Tremper High School with Ripon College

A newly endowed scholarship will link graduates of Tremper High School in Kenosha and Ripon College in Fond du Lac County.

The Conforti and Chemerow Scholarship is substantially funded by donors Doreen Conforti Chemerow, a 1973 graduate of Ripon, and her husband, David I. Chemerow, of Boca Raton, Fla. They both are 1969 graduates of Tremper High School.

Doreen Conforti Chemerow was a National Merit Scholar and strongly desired to attend a small liberal arts college such as Ripon. “However I needed more financial aid in order to do that,” she said. With added scholarship and financial aid from Ripon, she was able to attend.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both of the Chemerows value the diversity of students they met and interacted with while in college and believe that offering diversity and inclusion is important to a college community. They want to assist other Tremper High School students or those from Southeastern Wisconsin to pursue a Ripon education and experience an internship.

The scholarship will be awarded each year to a student from Tremper High School or Kenosha County who displays financial need and improves the racial and ethnic diversity of the Ripon campus. It will be renewable up to four years. The recipients will also receive a generous stipend to support an internship.