Kenosha Unified

School Board meeting on selecting superintendent search firm postponed

The Kenosha Unified School Board meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss the hiring of a consulting firm to assist the district in selecting a new superintendent has been postponed.

The board was scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the district's Educational Support Center board room, 3600 52nd St.

Late Friday afternoon, the district sent out a notice stating the meeting had been postponed. No new date for the meeting had been scheduled as of Friday.

The board was scheduled to interview representatives of the three consulting firms to aid in the selection process. They are:

  • The Wisconsin Association of School Boards
  • Schaumburg, Illinois-Based Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
  • Libertyville, Illinois-based BWP & Associates

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since the retirement of Sue Savaglio-Jarvis at the end of June last year. Savaglio-Jarvis is now the principal at St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia.

Bethany Ormseth, former principal of LakeView Technology Academy, has been the interim superintendent the last seven months. But Ormseth has stated that she will not be a candidate for the permanent post.

