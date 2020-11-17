School Board to consider action on KUSD return plan tonight as KEA files class action grievance

The local teacher's union has filed a class action grievance detailing the lack of adequate safety protocols and enforcement across Kenosha Unified School District based on more than 300 reported violations and concerns, according to a statement issued Tuesday.
Kenosha Education Association officials said they have requested specific remedies to ensure the safety of educators and students, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 educators have signed onto the grievance, according to their statement. A class action grievance is a type of complaint that alleges collective bargaining violations.
Union officials said they also filed an official complaint with the Kenosha County Division of Health in October, asking that the department investigate the current health and safety conditions of school buildings.
The district, they said, issued a recent statement that ignores the county's recommendations to close schools until January. The School Board will meet tonight at 7 p.m., on its Return 2020 Plan on the agenda. Union officials said they would once again testify to recommend school closure as they have since July, when the School Board initially voted to start the school year exclusively in a virtual learning format.
The union's release cites School Board President Tom Duncan and his initial position not favoring a return to in-person instruction due to the growing increase of positive cases.The board, including Duncan, however, rescinded that decision in August and voted to offer both virtual and in-person instruction beginning Sept. 14, as part of the Return 2020 Plan. COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S., and particularly in Wisconsin, than it has at any time since the pandemic started. In Kenosha County, the 7-day moving average of new daily cases is now 141.7, and the positivity rate was 43.3% on Nov. 15, according to the release.
Kenosha Unified spokesperson Tanya Ruder responded saying that the district had heard from "an abundance of individuals since last week's letter was sent, both supporting and opposing what was shared."
"It is extremely evident from the feedback received that we have divided views amongst our staff, parents/guardians, and community. As a result, the Return 2020 plan is on tonight's agenda not only for Board discussion, but also possible action," she said.
Last week, Unified officials reaffirmed its position in continuing to offer both learning options to students as laid out in its “Return 2020” plan, a departure from Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit’s recommendation that all schools switch to a virtual learning format beginning Nov. 23 and continuing through Jan. 4. The county's recommendation is, however, non-binding.
Support Local Journalism
Unified officials have said the transition of a school or schools or the entire district to virtual learning during the pandemic would occur when there is:
• Greater than 3 percent positive cases in a school in the last 14 days, based on the cumulative total of in-person staff and student COVID-19 positive cases divided by the total in-person staff and student population.
• A significant community outbreak in progress or having recently occurred (such as at a large community event or among a local employer) that is affecting multiple staff, students and families such that the County Division of Health requires the district to close buildings.
• Staff absences due to individuals personally testing positive or required to self-quarantine as a close contact and reaching a level that has the potential to compromise the safety or fidelity of the learning environment.
As of Monday, the latest data available from Unified, the percentage of positive cases had not reached the threshhold to warrant districtwide transitioning to virtual yet. https://www.kusd.edu/district/return-2020
“We can debate the merits of virtual versus in-person instruction, but this is about people’s lives and KUSD has an obligation to provide educators and students with a safe teaching and learning environment," said Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, union president.
She called the district "unwilling and/or incapable of implementing procedures to limit spread in Kenosha schools, and consequently, the community," based on safety reports submitted by educators.
"Flagrantly ignoring the recommendations of the Kenosha County Health Department is reckless, irresponsible, and puts our entire community in danger," she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!