School Board to consider action on KUSD return plan tonight as KEA files class action grievance

The local teacher's union has filed a class action grievance detailing the lack of adequate safety protocols and enforcement across Kenosha Unified School District based on more than 300 reported violations and concerns, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Kenosha Education Association officials said they have requested specific remedies to ensure the safety of educators and students, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200 educators have signed onto the grievance, according to their statement. A class action grievance is a type of complaint that alleges collective bargaining violations.

Union officials said they also filed an official complaint with the Kenosha County Division of Health in October, asking that the department investigate the current health and safety conditions of school buildings.

The district, they said, issued a recent statement that ignores the county's recommendations to close schools until January. The School Board will meet tonight at 7 p.m., on its Return 2020 Plan on the agenda. Union officials said they would once again testify to recommend school closure as they have since July, when the School Board initially voted to start the school year exclusively in a virtual learning format.