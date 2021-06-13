 Skip to main content
Six Kenosha County high school seniors recipients of Herman and Virginia Gundlach scholarships
alert

Six Kenosha County high school seniors recipients of Herman and Virginia Gundlach scholarships

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has named six Kenosha County high school seniors as 2021 recipients of Herman and Virginia Gundlach scholarships.

The recipients are:

  • Laneah Curtis from Tremper High School, who plans to attend Ripon College.
  • Miles Foster from Tremper High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
  • Ryan Jackson from Westosha Central High School, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.
  • Jamie Peña from Tremper High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
  • Claudia Santos from Indian Trail Academy, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.
  • Olivia Webers from Westosha Central High School.

These six students, all planning to attend a college or university in Wisconsin, will each receive a $3,500 Gundlach Scholarship. This year, 26 students from Kenosha County’s eight public high schools applied for the scholarship.

Over the last five years, 39 Kenosha County students have received Gundlach Scholarships.

Since this scholarship fund’s inception in 1996, the Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded over $350,000 from the Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship Fund to Kenosha County students.

The scholarship fund was established by the late Herman Gundlach — a 1936 Marquette University graduate who became the first certified public accountant in Kenosha. Herman also served as the long-time treasurer of the Hawthorn Hollow Nature Center.

Gundlach, who died in 1996, and his wife Virginia, who died in 1978, firmly believed in the virtues of education. They established the scholarship fund based on their belief that “the scholarship should be for only the first year of college — a chance to get a good start.”

IN PHOTOS: Reuther High School Class of 2021 students graduate

Commencement ceremonies for the Reuther High School Class of 2021 took place Saturday, June 5, 2021.

