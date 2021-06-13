Six Kenosha County high school seniors recipients of Herman and Virginia Gundlach scholarships

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has named six Kenosha County high school seniors as 2021 recipients of Herman and Virginia Gundlach scholarships.

The recipients are:

Laneah Curtis from Tremper High School, who plans to attend Ripon College.

Miles Foster from Tremper High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ryan Jackson from Westosha Central High School, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

Jamie Peña from Tremper High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Claudia Santos from Indian Trail Academy, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

Olivia Webers from Westosha Central High School.

These six students, all planning to attend a college or university in Wisconsin, will each receive a $3,500 Gundlach Scholarship. This year, 26 students from Kenosha County’s eight public high schools applied for the scholarship.

Over the last five years, 39 Kenosha County students have received Gundlach Scholarships.

Since this scholarship fund’s inception in 1996, the Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded over $350,000 from the Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship Fund to Kenosha County students.