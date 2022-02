Reservations for Gateway Technical College's fine dining event, featuring meals prepared and served by the college’s Culinary Arts students, are no longer being taken, the college announced on Monday.

This year’s fine dining lunches are being held on Wednesdays through March 30, but available slots filled up quickly after advanced publicity of the event.

This is the first time Gateway has been able to offer the event publicly since the pandemic began.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0