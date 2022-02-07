STEAM Night engages families at Wheatland Center School

WHEATLAND — Creation of an item out of recycled plastic bags was the task presented to Wheatland Center School families at a recent Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Night.

More than 100 parents and students took part the a STEAM Night project based on Wisconsin author Miranda Paul’s book “One Plastic Bag: Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of Gambia.”

After a presentation by Paul, families were challenged to create something from plastic bags that could be worn, resembled an animal, or was useful in some way.

“Our families really embraced the challenge and it was fun to see them encourage one another as they embarked in the design process,” said Julie Linton, elementary STEAM coordinator.

Megan Zirbel, Middle School STEAM coordinator, said the project provided parents with a better understanding of STEAM is all about.

“This event was a great opportunity to demonstrate the type of STEAM learning, critical thinking, and problem solving we engage our students in on a daily basis, and we look forward to hosting more events like this in the future,” Zirbel said.

Interacting with an author

The visiting author met with all Wheatland Center students virtually during the school day prior to the evening program. Paul shared her knowledge of the writing process, as well as her stories.

“Our young readers were enthralled while Miranda spoke and then they sang, danced, and added movements to her stories,” said Brenda Ciancio, a second-grade teacher and a coordinator of the event.

Paul showed students her ideas notebook and encouraged them to find a way to harness their ideas for later.

“It was amazing to see young students line up and ask questions like ‘What is your favorite book you have ever written?’ and to hear (Paul) encourage them through her answer of ‘the one I have yet to write’ because if that was her favorite she would ‘never quit,’” said event coordinator Sue Laskowski, the school librarian.

