Student demand for UW System schools' counseling services high

MADISON —More than 80 percent of University of Wisconsin System students who sought mental health counseling at their universities during the last academic year reported improvements in their well-being, and four of five who considered dropping out over the last eight years said counseling helped them stay enrolled.

The latest Counseling Impact Assessment Report for the 2020-21 academic year shows the continued need for mental health services at UW System campuses – and the ongoing benefit to students, communities, and taxpayers. More than 18,000 students reported staying enrolled after counseling over the last eight years.

The report also underscores the challenges, including generally rising demand, providing services remotely, and inequities among universities.

“We have made mental health a priority on our campuses, and we know students are heavily reliant on services our universities provide,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “But there remains unmet need, and we are going to seek help from the governor and the legislature to partner with us to expand our capacity. It not only helps us retain students, but more importantly, ensures students get what they need to build a successful future.”