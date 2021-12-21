Survey predicts possibility of a narrow victory if Bristol School District pursues referendum

BRISTOL — A $21 million Bristol School facility referendum could pass, albeit by a slim margin, according to survey results recently shared with the School Board.

“Your takeaway here is it is a very close election,” Rob DeMeuse, of School Perceptions, a Washington County-based company founded in 2022 to provide independent research to help districts make strategic decisions.

According to the survey, 51 percent of respondents would “definitely” or “probably” support such a referendum. Others indicated they were undecided and would need more information or would not support a referendum.

The survey was sought to gauge support for a $21 million facilities referendum that would cover the cost to:

Replace major building systems, floors, windows, doors and roofing to lower operating costs.

Modify the east lobby area into an open, flexible area for science technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) instruction and student collaboration.

Create a bus loop and expand the parking lot.

Ensure all areas comply with ADA regulations.

Remodel the oldest part of the building to expand classrooms, upgrade the art room, create a STEAM lab for younger learners, and add an area for counselors, a psychologist and special education staff.

The financial impact of the referendum, based on a 3.25% interest rate, is estimated to increase the annual tax by $30 for each $100,000 of equalized property value, or $60 on a $200,000 home. The tax rate would still be below the tax rate associated with the district's 2020-21 budget.

Educate the public

The survey summary projects “if a referendum for the recommended plan as described in the survey were held today the outcome would be very close. Therefore, the district will need to work hard to help educate undecided voters because many respondents expressed needing more information.”

DeMeuse said they typically finds that one-third of undecided voters vote in favor of a referendum once they are provided with the additional information they need to make a decision. Based on the Bristol School survey results, if one-third of the undecided survey respondents were to vote in favor of the referendum it would pass by a 55 percent majority.

DeMeuse said School Perceptions has a near-perfect track record of predicting referendum outcomes based on the data. It conducted a similar survey for Westosha Central High School prior to its successful facility referendum.

The Bristol School survey was sent to all district residents, who had a choice to submit the paper copy or complete the survey online with a one-time, unique code. A total of 505 residents responded, which provided a typical sample, DeMeuse said.

Of those who responded, 53 percent indicated they do not have children who attend the school.

Board to decide in January

District Administrator Jack Musha said the School Board will need to decide in January if it will proceed with an April referendum and if so, for how much.

“I think those results were pretty telling as to where we are,” Musha said of the survey report.

The board reviewed a draft of a referendum question seeking approval for a $21 million proposal at its regular December meeting. Minor changes were suggested, but no discussion on the proposed level of funding took place.

Board member Stephanie Butenhoff said the wording of the draft question is “consistent with the survey that went out.”

The board also discussed holding a special meeting in January ahead of its regular meeting, set for Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0