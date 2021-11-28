Teachers chosen for zero-gravity flight; Carthage's Microgravity Team helps demonstrate concepts

KENOSHA — Two experienced science teachers took their classrooms for a ride earlier this month as they experienced nearly 10 minutes of weightlessness on the Zero Gravity Corporation’s G-FORCE ONE aircraft.

The aircraft flies a series of 30 parabolas, which are rollercoaster maneuvers that simulate zero gravity so researchers can test experiments bound for space.

NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium selected Victoria Obenchain at the Saklan School in Moraga, Calif. and Kristin Grender, who teaches visually impaired students at several schools in Wisconsin, for the 2021 Embedded Teacher Program, an aerospace outreach program designed to give K-12 teachers the experience of spaceflight research.

Obenchain and Grender joined the Carthage College Microgravity Team in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Nov. 17 to conduct small demonstrations that answer questions posed by students from the teachers’ classes. During the flight, the teachers addressed questions such as, “How does boiling and heat transfer work in space?”, and “Can blind and visually impaired people navigate in weightlessness using sound signals?”

The Embedded Teacher Program challenges teachers to work with students to pose questions and experiments that can be conducted in the weightless environment of freefall aboard the G-FORCE One aircraft.

About the Carthage program

The teachers’ experiments and demos align with the research being conducted by the Carthage College Microgravity Team, undergraduate students who work on space technology development projects led by Professor Kevin Crosby, director of the NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium. Crosby also runs the Carthage College space sciences program and leads the Embedded Teacher Program. The space sciences students are currently working on a method to gauge fuel levels in spacecraft, including NASA’s next crewed spacecraft, the Orion Crew Capsule. Their work is funded by the NASA Flight Opportunities program and by the NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium.

Grender and Obenchain are the seventh and eighth teachers to fly with the Carthage team, with additional teacher opportunities scheduled for flight in the spring of 2022.

Grender received her bachelor's degree in special education and certificates in transition and autism from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She holds a master’s degree in orientation and mobility, and a master’s degree in teaching children with visual impairments, both from Western Michigan University.

Obenchain is in her 15th year of teaching at The Saklan School in Moraga, Calif. She holds a bachelor of science degree in environmental science and a master of arts degree in environmental education. She has taught for Education Unlimited summer camp at Stanford University and UC Berkeley, teaching such topics as engineering, robotics and astronomy.

“I am so excited to participate in the Embedded Microgravity Program through Carthage College to help excite and expand my thinking around space science topics and careers,” Obenchain said. “I am proud and honored to be a role model for my students to try new things and follow their dreams.”

