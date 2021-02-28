Three Kenosha students named Kohl scholars, each awarded $10,000 scholarships

Three students from Kenosha have been named Herb Kohl Education Foundation scholars and have won scholarships of $10,000 each to apply toward college tuition.
Robert Jenewine, who is home schooled, was among the “student excellence scholars”, while, Kyah Jernigan who attends Indian Trail High School & Academy and Sa'iid Robinson, a student at Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, were named “student initiative scholars” by the selection committee, according to a foundation news release on Thursday.
They were among the 317 award winners that included students, teachers and principals statewide. The foundation also bestowed teachers and administrators fellowship and leadership awards, respectively; however, none was from Kenosha-area schools.
This year, scholarships, $10,000 each, will be given to 200 graduating high school students, according to the foundation. Awards of $6,000 will go to 101 teachers and 16 principals, with matching $6,000 awards to their respective schools. In total, over $3.4 million will be awarded.
Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, according to the selection criteria.
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.
"We are thrilled that during such a tumultuous time in education, Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning”, said Dr. Chris Cody, board president of the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, among the six organizations that co-sponsor the awards program.
Other co-sponsors are: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, a philanthropist and businessman, in 1990.
Since then, the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to 3,300 Wisconsin educators, principals, students and 31 schools in as many years.
"Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future,” Kohl said.
IN PHOTOS: Flower dissection science lesson at Washington Middle School
Students in Mary Witt's class at Washington Middle School participated in a fun and exciting hands-on activity on Feb. 5 in which they were able to dissect a flower. This lab reinforced recently learned concepts about flower reproduction and growth.
Students were able to identify the male and female reproductive parts of the flower and gain a better understanding as to how flowers reproduce. Ultimately the goal was for students to identify how flowers act as a sexually reproductive structure allowing flowering plants (angiosperms) to reproduce and continue that plant's specific genetic qualities.
During the lab, the students explored each component of the flower and identified the reproductive structures within it.