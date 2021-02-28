Three Kenosha students named Kohl scholars, each awarded $10,000 scholarships

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

"We are thrilled that during such a tumultuous time in education, Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning”, said Dr. Chris Cody, board president of the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, among the six organizations that co-sponsor the awards program.

Other co-sponsors are: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association.

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, a philanthropist and businessman, in 1990.

Since then, the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to 3,300 Wisconsin educators, principals, students and 31 schools in as many years.