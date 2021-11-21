Three Parkside students awarded vaccination campaign scholarships

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin System president Tommy Thompson announced that 70 students have been selected through a random drawing to receive a $7,000 scholarship under the System’s Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign.

The winners include three University of Wisconsin-Parkside students: Briseyda Ocampo, Gabriana Sandoval and Jena Shaffer.

The 70 students attend the 11 UW System universities that participated in the campaign and that also achieved a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate among students.

“We took up a challenge to educate and inform students as a part of a vaccination campaign to help keep our universities safe — and it has succeeded,” Thompson said. “What a thrill it is to be able to tell students they have won a $7,000 scholarship. I am so proud of our students, faculty, staff and administrators who helped make this happen.”

The UW System also released a short video on social media featuring Thompson celebrating the accomplishment with all university mascots. In the video, the “Board of Mascots” convenes to hear Thompson announce the success of the Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign.

Thompson set a goal for 12 universities to reach a 70% student vaccination rate by Oct. 31. All but one reached the goal, while the University of Wisconsin-Madison ran its own campaign.

“I believe in encouraging, rather than mandating, vaccines, and the scholarship incentive was a great motivator,” Thompson said.

Student scholarship winners have been notified by their universities. Funding for the scholarships is coming from the UW System.

President Thompson, chancellors and other university officials will continue to encourage students to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Numerous universities also offered their own incentives, including scholarships, iPads and gift cards to local merchants.

