Transition to in-person learning for 4th quarter requested by over 90 percent in KUSD survey

Earlier this year, board member Tony Garcia had asked the administration to consider returning to an all in-person learning format, if feasible, after spring break on April 12, which is the start of fourth quarter. The board again did not consider the recommendation Tuesday night.

“Administration is truly aware with what’s going on with (the) CDC and the new guidelines (with) three-feet distancing," Savaglio-Jarvis said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' revised physical distancing recommendations. They allow for students in classrooms to now be three feet apart versus the early six-foot spacing.

“All those things are being discussed with teams of teachers and staff,” Savaglio-Jarvis said.

School Board member Rebecca Stevens said she was encouraged by the CDC’s guidelines and the survey update.

“Also, the vaccines that are being given … I think that’s going to create success in the fall for a return plan there, and I’m excited about that,” she said.

Close to 1,000 vaccinated

Board member Todd Battle wondered whether the district had kept track of the numbers of employees receiving the vaccine.