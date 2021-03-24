Transition to in-person learning for 4th quarter requested by over 90 percent in KUSD survey

More parents with children attending school in Kenosha Unified are requesting to transition from virtual learning to in-person learning for the fourth quarter, according to the district’s learning preference survey.
Out of 726 total requests, 90.2 percent are seeking a return to their classrooms, according to Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.
The data, presented to the School Board on Tuesday night, represents the highest percentage of in-person learning requests since the start of the school year. It also represents a continued upward trend, from 57.7 percent of 860 requests during the second quarter to 75.3 percent of 611 requests during the third quarter from parents whose children were learning virtually and who preferred to transition their children to attending in person.
“This parent request trend from the start of quarter two has only been to move more students from virtual to in-person learning with each new survey,” Savaglio-Jarvis said.
Both options intact
She added, however, that the administration would not be recommending any new changes to the district’s Return 2020 plan, which will continue to accommodate both virtual and in-person learning platforms through the last quarter. Both have been in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of the school year.
Earlier this year, board member Tony Garcia had asked the administration to consider returning to an all in-person learning format, if feasible, after spring break on April 12, which is the start of fourth quarter. The board again did not consider the recommendation Tuesday night.
“Administration is truly aware with what’s going on with (the) CDC and the new guidelines (with) three-feet distancing," Savaglio-Jarvis said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' revised physical distancing recommendations. They allow for students in classrooms to now be three feet apart versus the early six-foot spacing.
“All those things are being discussed with teams of teachers and staff,” Savaglio-Jarvis said.
School Board member Rebecca Stevens said she was encouraged by the CDC’s guidelines and the survey update.
“Also, the vaccines that are being given … I think that’s going to create success in the fall for a return plan there, and I’m excited about that,” she said.
Close to 1,000 vaccinated
Board member Todd Battle wondered whether the district had kept track of the numbers of employees receiving the vaccine.
Unified spokesperson Tanya Ruder said the district has surveyed its staff members and has asked them to update their information. The survey is voluntary.
She said that as of a week ago, the district had 460 employees who were “fully vaccinated.” Since Monday, more employees were also due for their second dose of the vaccine, Ruder said.
“We’re probably closer to about 1,000 people who are fully vaccinated in the district, with plenty more who already have their first or were scheduled to get their first (dose) very soon,” she said.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …