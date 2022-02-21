Tremper High School to hold annual blood drive March 10; schedule an appointment now

Tremper High School is scheduled to hold its annual community blood drive on March 10 .

As Wisconsin’s largest student-led blood drive, which has taken place for four decades, this year’s drive is planned to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the high school gym at 8560 26th Ave. To schedule an appointment go online to https://www.versiti.org/tremper and click on the red “schedule now” virtual button at the top of the page.

Donors will be required to wear masks while on site. They should also eat a “healthy meal” and drink plenty of water prior to their session. Those who donate will receive an exclusive T-shirt featuring icons from each decade of the drive, while supplies last, plus refreshments and other prizes, including a coupon for Noodles & Co. Free parking will be provided.

For information, contact Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin at 877-232-4376 or email at donate.wi@versiti.org or contact on-site coordinator Todd Hardy at thardy@kusd.edu

