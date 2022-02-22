Trevor-Wilmot to hold referendum info sessions this Thursday and on March 29

SALEM LAKES — Two referendum informational sessions have been scheduled to help inform Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District voters about the district’s request to exceed the state-set revenue limit by $800,000 annually for a period of five years.

The meetings are planned to include a presentation and the opportunity for residents to ask questions ahead of the referendum, which will appear on the April 5 general election ballot. The meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and on March 29 at the school library, 26325 Wilmot Road.

Wisconsin law permits districts to seek additional operational funds via referendum. A district can ask for recurring authorization or non-recurring operation. Like most districts, Trevor-Wilmot is seeking non-recurring authority that would expire after five years.

If approved, the initial tax increase is expected to be 15 cents per each $1,000 of equalized property value. The district has placed a tax calculator on its website to help residents determine the impact, based upon their assessed values.

“The district has been struggling with budget deficits for the last several years due to declining revenue and increasing expenses,” District Administrator Michelle Garven said. “Despite attempts to control costs, the district is unable to sustain the current level of programming and services without additional revenue. If approved, the referendum funds would help sustain current educational programs for students.”

Another attempt

A similar request failed by 12 votes in the April 2021 election. It would have allowed the district to exceed its revenue limit by varying amounts over a five year period.

“Trevor-Wilmot has taken steps to address budget shortfalls including reducing the number of support staff, reducing the number of teaching and administrative positions, and increasing class sizes,” Garven said. “The district has sought to control costs by keeping expenses at or below the consumer price index for each of the last 10 years.”

If the referendum does not pass, Garven said that district officials said they will have no choice but to make further reductions to the budget including increasing class sizes, decreasing class options, deferring maintenance and repairs and reducing technology replacement cycles.

Residents are also encouraged to call Garven at 262-862-2356 or visit the district website for more information.

