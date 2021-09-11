Two local students receive National Merit Scholarships

Michael Y. States of Pleasant Prairie and Riley F. Fee of Racine are winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.