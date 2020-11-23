Unified OKs transgender student policy, awaits Madison lawsuit ruling before making other changes

The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved a policy covering nondiscrimination guidelines for transgender and gender non-conforming students.
However, in doing so the board set aside revising student name change, pronoun usage and overnight accommodations for school-related activities while awaiting a Madison lawsuit decision.
The policy, along with three others dealing with equal opportunity and non-discrimination in education, bullying and employee anti-harassment, was approved unanimously.
The district’s policy currently recognizes a student’s legal name and pronouns that coincide with the student’s biological sex assigned at birth.
Parents or guardians of students, however, may determine the name and gender pronouns that school employees should use to address them at school and at school-related activities. Adult students, or those 18 and older, would be able to make such a determination without parental consent.
Guidelines for overnight room accommodations would generally require that students of one gender not be permitted to room with students of the opposite sex, with room assignments made based upon the biological sex of the student as reflected in official district records. Alternate arrangements would be considered by the building principal on a case-by-case basis.
Madison policy case
At one point, Unified looked at modeling its policy after the Madison Metropolitan School District in which the guidelines for transgender and gender non-conforming students allow for students to choose new names and pronouns without parents’ permission.
Advocates for transgender and gender non-binary students — who weighed in at a listening session held by the KUSD board last month — have contended that students who are recognized with the names and gender identities chosen by them, not only feel safer and welcomed, but perform better in school.
The Madison district, however, continues to battle a lawsuit that was filed by parents who allege that its policy violates the state’s due process clause, which protects their right to raise their children in accordance with their beliefs.
In September, a Dane County Circuit Court judge issued an injunction that forbids district employees from lying to parents about the gender identity their child elects to use at school, according to Unified attorney Ron Stadler.
Parents suing that district have also challenged the policy, which include pronouns and name changing without their consent, as unconstitutional. The Madison district is currently appealing the injunction and the case may not be decided for at least a year if not longer, he said.
‘Stay the course’
“When we look at it, I think one of the things you have to recognize is that the United States Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Supreme Court have long held that parents have a constitutional right under the due process clause to direct the upbringing and education of their children,” Stadler said.
“Our courts have recognized that parents are the primary decision-makers with respect to their children. (It’s) not the school, and not children themselves,” he said. “I think that’s an important part to stop and ponder on.”
Stadler recommended that the board “stay the course” for now.
“If there’s going to be pronoun changes, name changes … it’s going to involve parental consent,” he said. “I think the wise choice for the board is to follow that path.”
If the courts provide a “more definitive ruling” in the Madison case, he said, the Kenosha Unified School Board could then revisit its own policy and make changes.
Board member Rebecca Stevens said it’s important that the district policy take into account the health and safety of transgender and gender non-conforming students.
“Making sure we’re sending the message that we value them for who they are, not putting them, their health and safety, and mental health (at risk), I think is extremely important for our students that are in this position,” she said. “I want to make sure that in our district we’re giving extra care and caution to these students that experience these issues.”
