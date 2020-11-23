Unified OKs transgender student policy, awaits Madison lawsuit ruling before making other changes

‘Stay the course’

“When we look at it, I think one of the things you have to recognize is that the United States Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Supreme Court have long held that parents have a constitutional right under the due process clause to direct the upbringing and education of their children,” Stadler said.

“Our courts have recognized that parents are the primary decision-makers with respect to their children. (It’s) not the school, and not children themselves,” he said. “I think that’s an important part to stop and ponder on.”

Stadler recommended that the board “stay the course” for now.

“If there’s going to be pronoun changes, name changes … it’s going to involve parental consent,” he said. “I think the wise choice for the board is to follow that path.”

If the courts provide a “more definitive ruling” in the Madison case, he said, the Kenosha Unified School Board could then revisit its own policy and make changes.

Board member Rebecca Stevens said it’s important that the district policy take into account the health and safety of transgender and gender non-conforming students.

“Making sure we’re sending the message that we value them for who they are, not putting them, their health and safety, and mental health (at risk), I think is extremely important for our students that are in this position,” she said. “I want to make sure that in our district we’re giving extra care and caution to these students that experience these issues.”

