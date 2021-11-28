Unified students help the community at Thanksgiving

Another wonderful example of our kind, dedicated students, staff and families coming together for our community. More than 6,300 pounds of food was donated to the Shalom Center by the Bose, Forest Park, Frank, Harvey and Roosevelt school families.

And, Kenosha Unified's African American Youth Initiative students participated in DJMR262's Charity Week supported by the Linda Faye Foundation Inc., giving back to the community daily for an entire week. Organizations supported included a daycare, assisted living care center and the Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network.

Students ended the week helping serve a huge Thanksgiving feast at the Shalom Center for over 100 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0