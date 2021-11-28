 Skip to main content
Unified students help the community at Thanksgiving

Another wonderful example of our kind, dedicated students, staff and families coming together for our community. More than 6,300 pounds of food was donated to the Shalom Center by the Bose, Forest Park, Frank, Harvey and Roosevelt school families. 

And, Kenosha Unified's African American Youth Initiative students participated in DJMR262's Charity Week supported by the Linda Faye Foundation Inc., giving back to the community daily for an entire week. Organizations supported included a daycare, assisted living care center and the Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network.

Students ended the week helping serve a huge Thanksgiving feast at the Shalom Center for over 100 people.

On Nov. 10, 2021, the day before the federal Veterans Day holiday, local veterans were invited to attend a procession coordinated with Jeffery, Brompton, Grewenow and Southport schools. The event started at 9 a.m. with all participants asked to stay in their cars while they followed a police escort originating at 88th Street and 42nd Avenue near Jeffrey Elementary, 4011 87th St. The motor route then continued to Brompton School, 8518 22nd Avenue, Grewenow, 7714 20th Ave. and ended at Southport Elementary, 723 76th St.
