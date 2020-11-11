Unified to continue in-person instruction

Kenosha Unified students will continue to have the option to attend school in person or virtually through November and December, despite a recommendation from the county's top health official to go all virtual.
The district reaffirmed its position to offer both learning options to students as laid out in its “Return 2020” plan, a departure from Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit’s recommendation earlier this week that all schools switch to a virtual learning format beginning Nov. 23 and continuing through Jan. 4.
Freiheit's recommendation was a non-binding order meant to stem the current surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths that have been on the upswing statewide, setting records over the last month. Freiheit not only recommended K-12 go exclusively to virtual learning, but urged colleges and universities to do so, too.
Moving to virtual schooling during the holiday season would limit community gathering and movement over a period of six weeks, which is three COVID-19 incubation periods, according to Freiheit.
Upholding plan
“While KUSD understands the premise of the health department’s recommendation, we plan to uphold our Return 2020 plan,” Unified spokesperson Tanya Ruder said in a statement Tuesday night. “This allows us to continue handling each building’s impact on a case-by-case basis as it relates to our outlined thresholds.”
The district’s return plan can be found at https://www.kusd.edu/district/return-2020.
Ruder reiterated that the transition of a school or schools or the entire district to virtual learning during the pandemic would occur when there is:
• Greater than 3 percent positive cases in a school in the last 14 days, based on the cumulative total of in-person staff and student COVID-19 positive cases divided by the total in-person staff and student population.
• A significant community outbreak in progress or having recently occurred (such as at a large community event or among a local employer) that is affecting multiple staff, students and families such that the County Division of Health requires the district to close buildings.
• Staff absences due to individuals personally testing positive or required to self-quarantine as a close contact and reaching a level that has the potential to compromise the safety or fidelity of the learning environment.
“Since the start of school, we have addressed areas of high need while having little to no impact on other schools that have not been greatly impacted by COVID-positive cases,” Ruder said.
The targeted approached, along with class-wide quarantines surrounding a positive case, additional close-contact quarantines, transitions to all-virtual learning when the impact is “too great” and the districtwide mask-wearing requirement, “has helped to slow the spread (of coronavirus) within our schools,” Ruder said.
District administration said the return plan allows students to continue learning under either model and has safety procedures in place that allow them to adjust “when necessary on a case-by-case basis," Ruder said.
Support Local Journalism
“While not perfect, we believe it has a far less negative impact on our students and their families than forcing all to become virtual learners for six weeks,” she said.
According to data collected on Unified’s return plan web page, updated to Tuesday, the 3 percent threshold districtwide had not been met over the latest 14-day period, among the major criteria that would trigger a return to all-virtual learning.
More opt for virtual
Currently, there are a total of 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases from schools with students and staff engaged in in-person instruction, compared to 65 cases among students learning virtually.
The district’s student population, which includes virtual and in-person enrollment, was 19,159 as of the third Friday in September. About 50.9% of those enrolled have chosen virtual instruction versus 49.1% learning in person, according to the data for second-quarter enrollment.
The percentage of students opting for virtual learning has increased by a little over 16.7% in the second quarter, up from 43.6% percent during the first quarter. By comparison, the percentage of students learning in-person has decreased by just over 12.9% in the second quarter, down from 56.4%.
More elementary students are learning in-person, where the figures are as high as 71%. By contrast, at the high-school level, the virtual learning percentage is as high as 73 percent, according to the data.
“We have experienced some shifts from first to second quarter,” Ruder said. “Some are simply families switching due to the rise in (COVID-19) cases, while others are families realizing that virtual learning is not the best fit for their child and as such, they returned to in-person learning.”
The Kenosha Education Association, the teacher’s union, has challenged the board on several occasions to revert to an all-virtual learning model, citing numerous health and safety concerns.
At a meeting last month, teachers took to task the administration’s lag in response times in notifying them and their students of exposure to COVID-19. They have also called on the district to revise the return plan to build in a requirement for testing of the virus.
Previously, they had also joined forces with other larger urban districts in an effort to persuade Gov. Tony Evers to order that school districts go to an exclusively virtual format. Their efforts were unsuccessful.
At that same meeting last month, speakers also asked that the district make its return plan and updated information on how COVID-19 is affecting it part of the board’s regular agenda.
Ruder said that the items would become a regular standing feature of the board’s agenda, beginning this month with the Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting and lasting for the duration of the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!