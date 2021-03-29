Uniting to feed families: KUSD provides breakfasts and lunches during the pandemic

The Kenosha Unified School District announced March 13, 2020, it would begin implementing Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure all students would have access to food while at home, the district’s food services management team worked quickly and tirelessly to develop a daily meal distribution plan providing cold breakfasts and lunches as needed starting just three days later. The program aligned with the summer meal program in which any individual in Kenosha ages 18 and younger were able to participate.
Initially, the meals were produced in the district’s central kitchen, located at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., and distributed at three locations, including the Educational Support Center, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha County and the Shalom Center.
On March 18 last year, the ELCA Outreach Center was added as a pickup site. By March 24, more than 3,000 meals were being distributed daily, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Lincoln Park Orbibiletti Center were added to the list of sites.
By Monday, March 30, of last year, KUSD’s production manager, Kathy Bible, had rewritten menus and re-engineered the central kitchen production area in order to box meals in an effort to enhance safety for families and staff. This change allowed sites to move to a biweekly distribution with families picking up meals for Monday and Tuesday on Mondays and meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on Wednesdays. A final community partner, the Kenosha Community Health Center, was added to help with distributing the 4,400 daily meals being picked up by families throughout Kenosha.
Through the efforts of many, a total of 201,208 meals were distributed by mid-June.
Food services continues to remain extremely flexible as they plan for the unplannable in the face of a global pandemic that continues to plague our world well into the 2020-21 school year. The needs of students propel them to be creative in their distribution methods and inspire them to go above and beyond no matter the situation.