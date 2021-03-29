Uniting to feed families: KUSD provides breakfasts and lunches during the pandemic

The Kenosha Unified School District announced March 13, 2020, it would begin implementing Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure all students would have access to food while at home, the district’s food services management team worked quickly and tirelessly to develop a daily meal distribution plan providing cold breakfasts and lunches as needed starting just three days later. The program aligned with the summer meal program in which any individual in Kenosha ages 18 and younger were able to participate.

Initially, the meals were produced in the district’s central kitchen, located at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., and distributed at three locations, including the Educational Support Center, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha County and the Shalom Center.

On March 18 last year, the ELCA Outreach Center was added as a pickup site. By March 24, more than 3,000 meals were being distributed daily, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Lincoln Park Orbibiletti Center were added to the list of sites.