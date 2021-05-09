University of Wisconsin Parkside students to present area Latinx oral history with listening party

Brekke noted the students’ podcasts will become part of the history collection at the Wisconsin Historical Society, and that by collecting and preserving such stories the students’ work will help highlight Latin American culture in Wisconsin as well as help educate others about the experiences of members of the Latinx community for generations to come.

The goal of the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective is to document Latinx history throughout Wisconsin in order to amplify the voices of historically marginalized populations and educate the general public about the important contributions Wisconsin’s Latinx communities have made to the state.

“UW-Parkside’s Anjuli Brekke and her students have made a significant contribution to our goal to increase the documentation of Latinx history in our great state,” said Dr. Andrea-Teresa Arenas, founder and director of WLHC. “Conducting the Herrera siblings oral history interviews will positively impact the Latinx of Wisconsin, the general public and the students who conducted those interviews and produced the podcast. I am truly excited that UW-Parkside, which is seeking a Hispanic Serving Institution designation, is such an active partner.”