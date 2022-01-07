UPDATE: Four KUSD schools go to virtual instruction after reaching 3% COVID-19 positivity rate

As Students Return to Class, , Health Officials Anticipate, More COVID-19 Disruptions. As Students Return to Class, , Health Officials Anticipate, More COVID-19 Disruptions. CNN reports health officials are worried about the impact the Omicron variant could cause as students in the United States return to class. As holiday break comes to a close, many school officials have altered their COVID-19 policies. As holiday break comes to a close, many school officials have altered their COVID-19 policies. In response to rising coronavirus infections, five metro-area school districts in Atlanta have again opted to return to remote learning. Other school districts, such as Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Miami, Florida, have focused on stricter masking policies. Other school districts, such as Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Miami, Florida, have focused on stricter masking policies. The Omicron variant is spreading across the United States at a record pace. Officials are bracing for the worst. The Omicron variant is spreading across the United States at a record pace. Officials are bracing for the worst. I think we are going to see our numbers increasing even more... , Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer Texas Children's Pediatrics, via CNN. Though many educators foresee trouble ahead, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona believes students need to be back in the classroom. Our expectation is for schools to be open full-time for students for in-person learning. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'. Our expectation is for schools to be open full-time for students for in-person learning. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'. Cardona says that increased scientific knowledge and vaccines have made kids safe enough to stay in school. . Cardona says that increased scientific knowledge and vaccines have made kids safe enough to stay in school. . There's a level of urgency that we shouldn't lose around making sure that our children learn in person. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'. There's a level of urgency that we shouldn't lose around making sure that our children learn in person. , Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, via 'Fox News'