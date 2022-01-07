UPDATE: Four KUSD schools go to virtual instruction after reaching 3% COVID-19 positivity rate

A handful of Kenosha Unified School District schools have enacted temporary virtual learning because the schools met the 3% threshold of positive COVID-19 cases in their buildings within the last 10 days.

Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy, Dimensions of Learning Academy and Grant Elementary School are scheduled to re-open for in-person learning Jan. 18 following Martin Luther King Day.

"We have a 3% threshold that we set for our buildings and so if we exceed that 3%, or if we hit that 3% or higher, we switch to virtual learning," said Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the district. "Those schools have hit 3% in positive cases between the staff and student combination."

Parents were notified via email Thursday.

"This has been pour procedure since the onset of this," Ruder said. "It's to allow the building to have a reset, we give it a clean to prevent the spread. ... Hopefully those who are ill recover and return soon."

The KUSD threshold chart can be viewed here.

