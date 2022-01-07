UPDATE: Four KUSD schools go virtual after reaching 3% COVID-19 positivity rate; Indian Trail play postponed

A handful of Kenosha Unified School District schools have enacted temporary virtual learning because the schools met the 3% threshold of positive COVID-19 cases in their buildings within the last 10 days.

Indian Trail Academy and High School, Harborside Academy, Dimensions of Learning Academy and Grant Elementary School are scheduled to re-open for in-person learning Jan. 18 following Martin Luther King Day.

“We have a 3% threshold that we set for our buildings and so if we exceed that 3%, or if we hit that 3% or higher, we switch to virtual learning,” said Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the district. “Those schools have hit 3% in positive cases between the staff and student combination.”

Parents were notified via email Thursday.

“This has been our procedure since the onset of this,” Ruder said. “It’s to allow the building to have a reset, we give it a clean to prevent the spread. ... Hopefully those who are ill recover and return soon.”

The KUSD threshold chart can be viewed at www.kusd.edu/district/better-together-2021-22.

Between Monday and Thursday, the county saw an increase of 23 confirmed and 37 probable positive cases of COVID-19. It also saw four confirmed COVID-19-related deaths and one probable death associated with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Due to the COVID-positive students and staff, Indian Trail’s weekend performances of "Beauty and the Beast" have been postponed.

"All ticket holders for this weekend’s shows will be refunded and may purchase tickets for any of the remaining confirmed performances," the district announced on its website. "Please note that although we are planning to offer these shows, productions are dependent on having a symptom-free cast that is able to perform."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.