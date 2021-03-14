UW-Oshkosh seeks entrants for high school entrepreneurship competition

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Alta Resources Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI) is presenting the 2021 Wisconsin High School Business Model Competition — open to all sophomore, junior and senior high school students statewide on Saturday, May 22 at the UW-Oshkosh.

Youth entrepreneurship competitions provide a safe space to experiment with career paths and business ideas while teaching valuable skills in creative thinking, planning, financial responsibility and the importance of relationships.

The competition is open to all Wisconsin high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Solo entrepreneurs and team applicants (max of three team members) are encouraged to apply.

The winning entrepreneur(s) can earn up to $8,000 in scholarships. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be disbursed among the top teams.

Individuals and/or teams must apply by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Finalists will be announced no later than Monday, April 19.

To learn more or to apply, go online to: uwosh.edu/cei/hs-pitch.

