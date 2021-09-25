UW-Parkside announces 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award winners

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is celebrating the accomplishments of its graduates and recognizing the accomplishments of the 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award winners.
Throughout the academic year the university honors eight alumni in the categories of Achievement and Service, recognizing alumni who excel in their chosen field and/or perform exemplary service to the community.
The UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumni Award recipients for 2021-22 are:
- Steve “Rocky” Donovan, Class of 1989, Mount Pleasant
- Toni Hansen, Class of 1990, Pleasant Prairie
- The Honorable Katherine Grace Leonard, Class of 1982, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Dr. Dannie Moore, Class of 2004, Union, Ky.
- Mrs. Barbara J. Osborne, J.D., Class of 1982, Cary, N.C.
- William “Bill” Seidel, Class of 1972, Mount Pleasant
- Dr. Mary Ann Wu, Class of 1983, Rockville, Md. and
- Dr. Jacqueline Zalewski, Class of 1995, West Chester, Pa.
The 2021-22 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients evidence the success of UW-Parkside alumni in education, business, healthcare, technology and other professions. They play an important role in economic, civic and talent development on both a national and local level.
UW-Parkside alumni have a notable impact on the region, as approximately 70% of UW-Parkside alumni continue to work and reside in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois following graduation.
Chancellor Deborah Ford noted that these alumni capture the spirit of UW-Parkside, “Many things have changed at UW-Parkside since these alumni were students, but the mission of the university remains true to student success. Our alumni’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration to today’s students by showing the power of education and how their experience at UW-Parkside can transform lives and entire communities.”
The accomplishments of these individuals are scheduled to be recognized in a variety of ways throughout the academic year, with plans to publicly celebrate awardees at the Traditions of Excellence event in spring 2022.