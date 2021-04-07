UW-Parkside associate professor to be honored with prestigious scholar award

Her current research focuses on harnessing the power of microbial secondary metabolism. To view her work see link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enR92SyUBy4

“My lab is interested in the potential for microbes – like bacteria and fungi – to synthesize industrially and medicinally important compounds,” said Mann. “We recently discovered that one specific bacteria synthesizes a compound that appears to kill other bacteria. This project aims to understand how this compound achieves this bactericidal activity and to evaluate it for future use as an antibiotic.”

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Frannie Mann for receiving the 2021 Regent Scholar Award and for the amazing work she’s doing at UW-Parkside,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “Dr. Mann represents the very best of what Parkside has to offer – creative, talented and hard-working faculty doing innovative research to help improve our quality of life and provide a better future for all. Congratulations Dr. Mann!”