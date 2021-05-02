UW-Parkside business program earns accreditation extension

SOMERS — The AACSB International announces that the University of Wisconsin-Parkside joined 56 other universities in extending AACSB accreditation for the university’s business degree programs.
Established in 1916, AACSB is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners and business to create the next generation of leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation and amplifies impact in business education.
“This is exciting news for UW-Parkside’s business programs and the university as a whole,” said Dirk Baldwin, Parkside’s dean of the College of Business, Economics and Computing. “Extending our accreditation speaks to its quality and impact. AACSB accreditation applies to all of our business programs, including our growing online MBA and our undergraduate programs in face-to-face, online and competency-based education format,” Baldwin added.
UW-Parkside’s Flexible Option Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Flex BSBA) is the first and only AACSB accredited competency-based business education program. Designed for nontraditional and working adults, the Flex BSBA program allows students the flexibility to progress at their own pace as they learn and demonstrate fundamental business management skills applicable to nearly every career field.
UW-Parkside’s business program was first AACSB accredited in 1995. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year, continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.
In order to extend accreditation, Baldwin said Parkside’s business program went through a rigorous peer-reviewed process. AACSB’s accreditation standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.
“The peer review team was very impressed with our innovative Flex BSBA, growth in the online MBA, international relationships, community engaged learning throughout our business programs, award winning sales competitors and active advisory boards,” said Baldwin. “I am extremely grateful for the hard work of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and advisory board members.”
For more information, visit the AACSB website at aacsb.edu.
Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment
Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.
COVID-19 changed all of that.
Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.
Messages from the UW-Parkside Foundation Board, Kenosha and Racine County Executives, Village of Somers President George Stoner and community …
U.S. Representative Bryan Steil offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.