UW-Parkside business program earns accreditation extension

SOMERS — The AACSB International announces that the University of Wisconsin-Parkside joined 56 other universities in extending AACSB accreditation for the university’s business degree programs.

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners and business to create the next generation of leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation and amplifies impact in business education.

“This is exciting news for UW-Parkside’s business programs and the university as a whole,” said Dirk Baldwin, Parkside’s dean of the College of Business, Economics and Computing. “Extending our accreditation speaks to its quality and impact. AACSB accreditation applies to all of our business programs, including our growing online MBA and our undergraduate programs in face-to-face, online and competency-based education format,” Baldwin added.

