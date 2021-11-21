UW-Parkside receives $1.8 million grant for success coaching program

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside recently received a five-year, $1.8 million grant through the federal Title III Program to enhance the university’s student success coaching program.

The funds will expand and supplement student support by providing success coaches for first-time, first-year and transfer students. The success coaching program falls under the Parkside Academic Resource Center, located in the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons. The program focuses on the institutional goals of increased enrollment along with improved retention and graduation rates.

“It’s always a great day to be at UW-Parkside, but today is even brighter,” said Willie Jude II, Parkside's vice chancellor for advancement. “We greatly appreciate this grant funding and we’re excited to see our success coaching effort continue to expand and reach new heights in helping students stay in school and graduate.”

The Title III Program was originally created in 1965 to help ensure that English learners attain English language proficiency and meet state academic standards for elementary and secondary education. Federal funding is provided through various grant programs.

UW-Parkside success coaches work as a bridge to connect students to services within admissions, financial aid, advising, tutoring and other student support offices, creating an integrated student support system. Additionally, success coaches provide support by connecting students to community resources to help in overcoming non-academic barriers to success such as food and housing insecurity, transportation, childcare and healthcare.

The grant comes on the heels of the university announcing a $3 million gift from the Callahan family of Kenosha to fund a new scholarship program to help with student success and coaching. The new program will benefit students with financial need with an emphasis on supporting Kenosha County students and students of color. The gift announcement coincided with the grand opening of the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons.

