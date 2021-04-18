UW-Parkside student honored as Newman fellow

Each year, fellows participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to help provide them with the skills and connections they need to create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over the course of two days. The fellowship also provides pathways for students to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

“We are proud to recognize these extraordinary student leaders and thrilled to engage with them,” said Campus Compact president Andrew Seligsohn. “The experience of the last year has driven home to all of us that we need open-minded, innovative, public-spirited thinkers and doers. That is what Campus Compact is about, and the stories of our Newman Civic Fellows demonstrate it’s who they are.”

The fellowship is named after the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. For more information about each of the student leaders selected for this year’s cohort, visit compact.org/newman-civic-fellowship/2021-2022-newman-civic-fellows/.

