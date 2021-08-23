UW-Parkside student recognized at WiSys Symposium

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Julia Jones received recognition for a research presentation during the third Student Research and Innovation Showcase event as part of the WiSys SPARK Symposium on Aug. 11.

Jones, a physics student, took first place and a $1,000 prize for her presentation “Growth and Structural Properties of Heterostructure of (110)-oriented YBa2Cu3O7 Superconductor and (110)-oriented PrBa2(Cu0.8Ga0.2)3O7 Electrical Insulator.”

University of Wisconsin-Platteville mechanical engineering student Ben Claas took second place and a $500 prize during the showcase for the presentation “Turbulence-driven Piezoelectric Energy Harvester.”

The awards were sponsored by Boyle Fredrickson Intellectual Property Law and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

“WiSys was delighted to showcase some of the many undergraduates taking the challenging, but important step of presenting their research to the public during our WiSys SPARK Symposium series this summer,” said WiSys president Arjun Sanga. “Julia and Ben are great examples of excellence in research at an undergraduate level at our UW System’s regional universities.”