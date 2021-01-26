UW-Parkside to resume COVID-19 "rapid results" testing for community at large

SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside along with the UW System and federal and state partners will resume COVID-19 “rapid-results” testing for community residents on Wednesday.

Community testing, which was offered last fall, is being offered again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at UW-Parkside Tallent Hall, 900 Wood Road. As before, the tests will be administered by eTrueNorth, according to a UW-Parkside news release.

After conducting more than 220,000 free tests through last week, most of the 22 surge testing sites across UW campuses were scheduled to close. However, in partnership with the UW System, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be providing 140,000 additional Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

