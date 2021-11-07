UW-Parkside's Giovanna Gutierrez is recipient of 2021 Outstanding Women of color in Education honor

MADISON — Giovanna Gutierrez, a UW-Parkside outreach program manager and assistant to the dean of the College of Social Science and Professional Studies, is one of 14 recipients of the University of Wisconsin System’s 2021 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.

The award is an annual honor given to faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state.

This year is the 26th anniversary of the award through which more than 400 women of color have been recognized for their transformational work.

“The UW System is proud to recognize the tremendous achievements of this year’s award recipients," said Warren R. Anderson, UW System senior equity, diversity, and inclusion officer. “They are enhancing opportunities for our students and benefiting our communities through their leadership, scholarship, and outreach.”

Recipients were formally recognized Thursday in Madison at an awards ceremony and reception. The ceremony and reception was held in conjunction with UW System’s presentation of the Dr. P.B. Poorman Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.