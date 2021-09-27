UW-Stevens Point honors conservationists, including Kenosha's Don Roppolo

Jerry Lineberger, Plover, former associate director of the UW-Stevens Point University Centers and longtime volunteer at Schmeeckle Reserve, received the CNR Field Station Award. Lineberger helped create the Friends of Schmeeckle Reserve and serves as a charter board member and its second president. He continues to volunteer countless hours to expand the organization, coordinate programs and events, raise funds for special projects and serves as an advocate for the reserve in the community.

The CNR Outstanding Alumnus Award was given to Kurt VerCauteren of Fort Collins, Colo., a 1990 wildlife graduate of UW-Stevens Point. A supervisory wildlife research biologist and project leader, he has served the USDA-WS-National Wildlife Research Center for more than 20 years. He has supervised hundreds of research scientists and technicians across the country, has been an affiliate faculty member of 14 universities and served on five Ph.D. and 23 master’s degree committees. He also has supervised three post-docs and three APHIS Fellows. In 2016, USDA-WS recognized VerCauteren with the Supervisor of the Year Award. He is active in six professional organizations and is a national leader in the fields of wildlife damage management and wildlife diseases.