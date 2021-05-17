﻿Washington Middle School names students to third quarter honor roll

SIXTH GRADE
Wyatt Banovez, Chloe Burchette, *Hailie Chatman, Owen Cullen, Damaria Culpepper, Ja’Merion Davis, Kamarie Feurtado, Maliyah France, *Carl Gauslow, Emma Gilmore, Destinee Grant, Sariyah Hedstrom, Az-Jaea Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Madelynne Johnson, Markus Kauten, Jackson Kelly, *Connor Kemen, James Lindsey, *Isaiah Martinez, Mason McClain, *Amari McWay, *Isabelle Miller, *Brianna Mitchell, Christian Moore-Shumway, Zoey Mucklin, Melissa Olmeda, Aubriana Pillizzi-Antrim, *Emily Portzen, John Prado, Larenzz Pratt, *Payten Quinn, Analise Reyes, Kaylee Reyes, *Anastacia Rivas, Trinity Rojas, *Alexa Romero, *Elijah Roth, *Cadence Rozycki, Jeremy Sandberg, Teadora Savino, Amarion Schroeder, *Dru Smith, Ryan Smith, Arjana Soto, *Izabella Sposito, *Brayden Styles, Rayna Sucharda, Jairo Torres, Jayden Tronson, Lilianna Valdivia, *Anali Vivero, Takijah Walker, Riley Wamboldt, *Shiloh Webb, Michael White, *Keegan Winstead, *Donovan Wuorenma.
SEVENTH GRADE
Talynn Ade, Sabrina Agustin, Juan Arzate, Joshua Augustine, Nevaeh Barnes, Anaiah Beascochea, Daniel Beascochea, Nancy Benitez Valencia, Aaron Bierwirth, Evalyn Bjork, Eric Bova, Eric Breytspraak, Maxwell Burdey, Seth Calderon-Garcia, *Alexis Carbajal Vazquez, Selena Cazarez, *Caleb Clay, Madison Counterman, *Maritza Cruz-Alonso, Anaya Cunningham, Basir Davis, *Darcy Davis, *Ximena Delgado Gonzalez, Jerimiah Dennis, Isabella Derler, Destin Fitzwater, Jacob Flores, Emily Fortner, Harmony Gattie , Vincent Gingerelli, Tifany Gomez Castaneda, Peter Guajardo, Nathan Hampton, Nariah Hill, Alejandra Infante, *Riley Jecevicus, Jaidah Johnson, NA’Khiya Johnson, Jiah Kidd, Victoria Kirk, *Stephanie Lagunas, Laniyah Lauderdale, Vera Lewandowski, Jessica Lopez Munoz, Abigail Mares, Isaac Mayer, Jaylyn Mccarthy, Amiya McCray, Hailey Miller, *Danny Minor, Helen Munoz-Juarez, Jackson Nichols, *Mia Parise, Mackenzie Penfold, Delilah Perez, Isabella Perez-Carrillo, Brayden Phillips, Allison Portzen, Key’Maine Preston, Saya Pulver, Sebastian Quigley, Ryland Quinn, *Wyatt Rasch, Adriana Reyes, *Melissa Roman, Adrian Rosario, Noel Sauceda, Xavier Sauceda, Carson Schippers, Leah Shatzer, Nayeli Spencer, Racheal Stuart, Daniela Taft, Tyler Thomas, Reymundo Torres, Crystal Tovar, Jimena Valdivia, Christopher Willard, Brandon Wolfe, Takiyah Young, *Oscar Zepeda Garcia.
EIGHTH GRADE
Nelyn Aguilar, Ariana Almaraz, Janessa Andersen, *Kyrie Anderson, Jaden Arenas, *Ja’Varria Arthur, Dominic Badajos, Brooklyn Balli, Yadiel Berrios, Darlene Bielefeldt-Nava, Jacob Breytspraak, Te’lisha Brown, Zachary Burdey, Aijalon Campos, Devan Chapman, *Jayden Chatman, Markelah Davidson, *Ceara Draeger, Kaiden Fenn, Denise Flores, Isaiah Foust, Kaniah Gardner, *Timberlyn Gardner, Amariah Gilmore, Abigail Grazier, Richard Green, Lamont Hayden, Ruby Hiegert, *Vanessa Hinojosa, Keyaira Hofmann, Jasmin James, *Alex Johnson, *La’Myha Jones, Brysin Kapplehoff, *Savannah Kloehn, *Emma Krebs, *Kayla Krebs, Tremell Lauderdale, Enyche’ Lewis, *Emory Logan, Adrian Lopez, Alan Lopez Munoz, Andres Marquez, Thomas McElvaney, Grace McKim, Richard Mitchell, Arrien Narula, Makayla Nied, Gerardo Ochoa, *Stefani Peterson, *Aubriann Pincombe, Ryan Riley, Gianna Romano, *Jacqueline Saldivar, *Zyire Sanders, Jamarrea Scott, *Rachel Shatzer, Carissa Smith, Gabriella Sosa-Owens, Essence Soto, Tayla Stone, Joseph Strash, Isabella Torres, *Chloe Van Bogelen, Aiden Vargas, Emmanuel Virto-Stevens, Jay’veon Williams, Chloe Wolfe, Talib Young.
*Indicates straight A’s
IN PHOTOS: Flower dissection science lesson at Washington Middle School
Students in Mary Witt's class at Washington Middle School participated in a fun and exciting hands-on activity on Feb. 5 in which they were able to dissect a flower. This lab reinforced recently learned concepts about flower reproduction and growth.
Students were able to identify the male and female reproductive parts of the flower and gain a better understanding as to how flowers reproduce. Ultimately the goal was for students to identify how flowers act as a sexually reproductive structure allowing flowering plants (angiosperms) to reproduce and continue that plant's specific genetic qualities.
During the lab, the students explored each component of the flower and identified the reproductive structures within it.