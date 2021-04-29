WATCH NOW: Adams elected to second stint as president of KUSD School Board -- 19 years later

The Kenosha Unified School Board elected Yolanda Santos Adams as its president this week for the second time in 19 years.

Adams previously served as board president in 2002 before being unseated in 2003 during the general election. In 2019, Adams returned to the board having been appointed to finish out the final year of then-board member Gary Kunich who moved out of the district to Milwaukee that year. In 2020, Adams won election to the School Board as the top vote getter receiving 13,533 votes.

On Monday night, during their organizational meeting, board members voted via secret ballot in favor of Adams, who received four votes, while board member Todd Battle received three. Because more than one member was nominated, by board rules, a secret ballot was held and only the vote tallies were announced.

Newly elected board member Todd Price, who is serving his first term, nominated Adams as president, while board member Dan Wade nominated Battle. Along with Price, Battle and member Mary Modder, both in their second terms, were sworn-in after winning election April 6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}