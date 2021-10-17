WATCH NOW: Bradford High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with outdoor festival

Dancers with La Perla Tapatia, a local ballet folkorico troupe, perform for about 130 people who attended the inaugural and culminating event for Hispanic Heritage Month at Bradford High School on Thursday night.
Terry Flores
Members of Grupo Tridente perform as night begins to fall at Bradford High School’s outdoor festival event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
Terry Flores
An ornate “Dia de los Muertos” calavera (skull) was on dislplay at Bradford High School’s festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday night.
Terry Flores
Juan Torres, Kenosha Unified coordinator of diversity student and family engagement, sets up the meet-and-greet table at Bradford High School’s Hispanic Heritage Month culminating event Thursday night.
Terry Flores
Ximena Escobar, 7, left, Evelyn Rodriguez, 12, and Esteban Escobar, 9, all of Kenosha, practice a few steps before their performance for Bradford High School’s inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The dancers are members of La Perla Tapatia, a local ballet folklorico troupe.
Bradford High School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an outdoor festival last week culminating the month’s activities.
The event Thursday featured dance performances by “La Perla Tapatia” a local ballet folklorico troupe; the rustling guitars of the trio Grupo Tridente; and a meet-and-greet with local leaders in Kenosha’s Hispanic community.
The two-hour, family-friendly event was held at the Bradford High School stadium and included food, games, arts and crafts and other activities.
Hansel Lugo, the school’s diversity intervention specialist, said it was the culmination of the school’s ongoing celebration of its rich Latino and Hispanic culture. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
“We’ve done a couple of (celebrations) over the years, but this is kind of the first one outdoors and big,” he said. “We’ve mostly done it indoors so this is the first one we’re doing in this way.”
Principal Brian Geiger said the cultural festivities show the school’s pride in its Latino community.
“We have 38 percent Latino students in our school, more than any other school in Kenosha Unified at the high school level,” Geiger said. “We want to show the pride of our community. They’re a very important part of our community for our school and our students to show the great talents that they have, not only academically, but culturally and athletically ... all the great things they bring to our school.”
