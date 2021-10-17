WATCH NOW: Bradford High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with outdoor festival

Bradford High School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an outdoor festival last week culminating the month’s activities.

The event Thursday featured dance performances by “La Perla Tapatia” a local ballet folklorico troupe; the rustling guitars of the trio Grupo Tridente; and a meet-and-greet with local leaders in Kenosha’s Hispanic community.

The two-hour, family-friendly event was held at the Bradford High School stadium and included food, games, arts and crafts and other activities.

Hansel Lugo, the school’s diversity intervention specialist, said it was the culmination of the school’s ongoing celebration of its rich Latino and Hispanic culture. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“We’ve done a couple of (celebrations) over the years, but this is kind of the first one outdoors and big,” he said. “We’ve mostly done it indoors so this is the first one we’re doing in this way.”

Principal Brian Geiger said the cultural festivities show the school’s pride in its Latino community.