WATCH NOW: Brass Community School Virtual Farm Field Trip

Students in Sarah Weber’s kindergarten class at Brass Community School recently took part in the Farm Sanctuary’s "Animal Tales: Learn about the Animals of Farm Sanctuary" presentation.
During the presentation, students were asked to draw a farm animal that they think lives at Farm Sanctuary as well as the things that animal needs to be happy and healthy such as food, shelter, water and love. They learned about the animals in the sanctuary and about what animals need.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.