WATCH NOW: Brighton School welcomes students back with Tuesday open house

Once in the classroom, Liam was excited to see the hands-on learning materials he would use.

“I can guarantee when you leave this room you will be ready for kindergarten,” Lynn Fosco, the elementary literacy aide, said. Doralee agreed.

In a classroom nearby, Eldon Cramer, 5, looked curiously through the folder compiled for him by his kindergarten teacher. But, his eyes lit up when his mother, Melissa Cramer, mentioned gym class. Eldon, who attended the 4K program last year, said he likes to race his friends on the scooters.

In the middle school hallway, students were busy putting their school supplies in their lockers.

Lucy Strash, 10, said she looks forward to being part of the percussion section in band now that she is in fifth grade.

“My mom told me I have really good rhythm,” Strash said.

Fall Fest still a go

Families made their way to the Pino Mexican Eats food truck between spurts of rain. Madelyn McCravens, 9, was so looking forward to getting tacos at the food truck that she brought her pineapple-shaped glasses to wear for the occasion.