WATCH NOW: Brighton School welcomes students back with Tuesday open house

BRIGHTON — Brighton Elementary School staff welcomed students to a new school year at an open house Tuesday complete with a food truck brought in by the Parent Teacher Organization to add to the excitement.
The open house, from 4-6 p.m., served as a way for students to find their classrooms, drop off supplies, meet teachers, and sign up for extra-curricular activities ahead of the first day of school, Sept. 1.
While the weather didn’t cooperate and the chalk art contest could not take place, students were still engaged as Linda Tebon, the special education director at the school, greeted each student by name.
“I know all the kids’ names,” said Tebon, who has worked at the 4K-8 school for 32 years, adding she will greet them every morning during the school year. “I’m so excited we can get back to being a community, having fun, learning and growing.”
Newly hired interim Administrator Gary Albrecht also met with families. Albrecht, a retired school superintendent who fills interim roles, said he is impressed with the staff’s focus on students and the community atmosphere at the school.
Doralee Ryan, 6, proudly announced to Tebon she already knew the location of the classrooms she and her brother Liam Ryan will be in. But Liam, 4, excitedly led the way down the hallway.
Once in the classroom, Liam was excited to see the hands-on learning materials he would use.
“I can guarantee when you leave this room you will be ready for kindergarten,” Lynn Fosco, the elementary literacy aide, said. Doralee agreed.
In a classroom nearby, Eldon Cramer, 5, looked curiously through the folder compiled for him by his kindergarten teacher. But, his eyes lit up when his mother, Melissa Cramer, mentioned gym class. Eldon, who attended the 4K program last year, said he likes to race his friends on the scooters.
In the middle school hallway, students were busy putting their school supplies in their lockers.
Lucy Strash, 10, said she looks forward to being part of the percussion section in band now that she is in fifth grade.
“My mom told me I have really good rhythm,” Strash said.
Fall Fest still a go
Families made their way to the Pino Mexican Eats food truck between spurts of rain. Madelyn McCravens, 9, was so looking forward to getting tacos at the food truck that she brought her pineapple-shaped glasses to wear for the occasion.
“It’s just a fun, extra thing we wanted to do,” PTO president Chris Strash said of the food truck. “We’re trying to get the word out about all the things we want to do this year.”
In addition to the return of some traditional events cancelled last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Strash said they will continue the Fall Fest “Trunk or Treat” event started last year.
Students were excited to see a Ga Ga Ball pit on a fundraising poster at the PTO booth.
“That’s our big goal for this year,” Strash said.