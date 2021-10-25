WATCH NOW: Coalition urges KUSD Board restore $2.9M in tax levy funding

What’s happened so far

Both the levy and board salaries were reduced at the Sept. 21 annual meeting of electors, a session in which a majority of voters who participated, proposed and passed fiscal alternatives to the recommendations from district administration. Board salaries were slashed from a $6,500 a year stipend to a $100 per in-person only meeting.

Electors also voted to recommend a reduction to the district’s proposed tax levy of $88,907,061 to $86,000,000. While the decrease in board pay was effective immediately, the levy reduction recommendation was advisory.

Lisa Guerrero, a coalition spokesperson, called the Sept. 21 vote that reduced the levy and board pay “an injustice.” The petition for the new meeting, which received 317 signatures, was an opportunity to rectify it, she said.

“Not only did we get the 100 that we needed, we got more than that. We got triple that,” she said at the rally. “That shows us what the community wants. Not just what is necessary, but what the community wants.”

She said it was “a little unfortunate” that the district did not schedule the meeting as was stated in the coalition’s petition.

Coalition seeks answers