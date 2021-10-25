WATCH NOW: Coalition urges KUSD Board restore $2.9M in tax levy funding

A grassroots coalition comprising labor, faith-based, parents and community groups converged Sunday night at a rally held to urge the Kenosha Unified School Board to restore more than $2.9 million tax levy funding when it votes Tuesday night on the 2022 district budget.
The rally came on the heels of the Education Justice Coalition-led petition drive requesting the school district convene a special meeting of electors to re-vote on the levy and School Board salaries. The petition was submitted Oct. 13 to the district and certified Oct 18.
The coalition’s petition had called for the special electors’ meeting to be held Monday (Oct. 25), the day before the School Board’s scheduled vote on the 2022-23 budget. The district, instead, has scheduled the special electors’ meeting for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Indian Trail High School and Academy auditorium, 6800 60th St. The agenda calls for selection of a chairperson, adopting Roberts Rules of Order for meeting rules and discussing School Board salaries.
Because the levy is expected to be voted on with the budget on Tuesday night, Oct. 26, it is not under consideration at the special electors’ session on Nov. 8.
Kyle Johnson, spokesman for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and a coalition member, said those who voted to reduce the levy at the Sept. 21 district annual meeting did not represent the majority of people in Kenosha.
“They’re convinced that they’re speaking for most of Kenosha when they say they want to take $3 million out of the public system and divest from our children,” he said to the more than 60 people who attended the rally held at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. “We need to let them know that’s not the case. We need to let them know it’s our schools.”
Among those attending Sunday’s rally were local and state elected officials including Unified School Board member Todd Price, state representatives Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad (both Kenosha Democrats), and Kenosha Ald. Rollin Pizzala.
Johnson encouraged people to attend and to sign up to speak at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, which is being held virtually at 7 p.m. and can be accessed online for public viewing at https://www.youtube.com/kenoshaschools. Individuals speaking during public comments can sign up online.
Johnson also called on eligible electors to attend and vote at the Nov. 8 special electors meeting. Eligible voters are adult residents living in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94.
What’s happened so far
Both the levy and board salaries were reduced at the Sept. 21 annual meeting of electors, a session in which a majority of voters who participated, proposed and passed fiscal alternatives to the recommendations from district administration. Board salaries were slashed from a $6,500 a year stipend to a $100 per in-person only meeting.
Electors also voted to recommend a reduction to the district’s proposed tax levy of $88,907,061 to $86,000,000. While the decrease in board pay was effective immediately, the levy reduction recommendation was advisory.
Lisa Guerrero, a coalition spokesperson, called the Sept. 21 vote that reduced the levy and board pay “an injustice.” The petition for the new meeting, which received 317 signatures, was an opportunity to rectify it, she said.
“Not only did we get the 100 that we needed, we got more than that. We got triple that,” she said at the rally. “That shows us what the community wants. Not just what is necessary, but what the community wants.”
She said it was “a little unfortunate” that the district did not schedule the meeting as was stated in the coalition’s petition.
Coalition seeks answers
Following the district’s notice of the special meeting, an attorney for coalition supporters asked that board member Tony Garcia, the board clerk, reveal whether their petition had been challenged and other reasons why the meeting was not scheduled as requested. The day the petition was certified, Garcia in correspondence with coalition members, noted that some signatures were illegible and thus not counted. The petition, nevertheless, had more than enough signatures to be certified. Garcia did not specify how many signatures were disqualified nor who may have challenged them.
Jeffrey Spitzer-Resnick, the Education Justice Coalition’s Madison-based attorney, on Friday filed an open-records request for any communications received by the board members related to the petition challenges.
“My clients object to your decision to stray from their petition by scheduling the meeting 2 weeks after the date in their petition. There is no statutory authority for you to schedule a meeting at a time and date which varies from the date and time indicated in the petition,” Spitzer-Resnick said in correspondence with the district.
According to Spitzer-Resnick, coalition members are “very concerned” that waiting until Nov. 8 would defeat the purpose of their petition in restoring the levy. The letter threatens legal action, if necessary, if the meeting is not scheduled as requested.
Unified attorney Chrissy Hamiel of von Briesen & Roper, said, however, that state law pertaining to the scheduling the special meeting does not require that the district clerk call for it at the time and date requested by electors.
“Given that the petition was filed on October 13, 2021, a mere 12 days before the requested meeting date, calling a special meeting in accordance with the date requested by the electors would not allow for compliance with the requirement of a class 2 notice, which requires two insertions in the local newspaper prior to the meeting,” Hamiel wrote. “The November 8, 2021, meeting date allows for full compliance with the requirement of a class 2 notice,” she said.