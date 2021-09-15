WATCH NOW: Community leaders call for unity, respond to alleged campaign targeting KUSD student count

Students are priority

While Garcia had voted against the mask mandate, he spoke on behalf of the board and administration on the need for the families, community partners and stakeholders to come together to support students.

"Let's keep our students as the priority and support their learning and also make sure that they know the community is united and rooting for them to achieve their goal," he said. "We have the opportunity to cheer on the children of the community, celebrate their success and support their dreams. They need us and we're more than happy to be there for them."

Beth Hillel Temple's Rabbi Dena Feingold, a member of Kenosha's Congregations United to Serve Humanity, said those who would sabotage the actions of the board's mask mandate and attendance count "are those who put self-interest above the common good."