WATCH NOW: Curtis Strange Elementary 'Power Hour' gives students falling just short of grade-level achievement a boost to succeed

One hour. Ten teachers. Sixty students.

Throw in some snacks and the kids, in first, second and third grade at Curtis Strange Elementary are down for intense sessions of counting, adding, subtracting and other concepts and facts that have proved challenging — all working hard to overcome learning hurdles that have them just below their grade level achievement benchmark.

This, after a full day of classes, is Power Hour, an after-school program now in its second year at Curtis Strange. Last year, students and teachers worked to improve reading skills. This year, it’s math.

Since Jan. 10, the students and teachers have been meeting from 3:15-4:30 p.m. four days a week thanks to a collaboration of teaching staff, Kenosha Unified’s Community-Home Relations Office through coordinator Laurie McDonald, and participating families. Sessions will continue through the end of the school year.

The program looks at the students’ Measure of Academic Progress math scores from tests taken regularly during the school year, according to Sarah Smith, a teacher and learning coach.

“We’re looking at students who didn’t make their percentile for growth in that area and trying to make so that they are. We know that we’ve identified the problem,” she said.

Smith said that the students are “pre-taught” the facts they will need to know for their upcoming unit during their regular math class time.

“It may be something they missed in the previous year or two years ago because of the pandemic. Or, for whatever reason they’re missing that piece. So, they’re receiving the previous grade level’s content, but right before they have it in their regular classrooms. So, it’s very strategic what they are receiving,” she said.

Math facts fluency

One of the major issues at the second and third grade level is fluency when it comes to math facts, Smith said.

“We’re finding it’s a huge issue and it’s holding them up with equations because they don’t have that quick fact fluency so we’ve added that back in for our second- and third-graders,” said Smith.

Students in first grade work on counting and “number sense,” she said. Teachers then follow up with lessons and activities that illustrate the lesson.

“At the very end, they get to do choices of math games that help them with the skills that they’re working on,” she said. “It moves pretty quick and it’s pretty intense.”

Monitoring progress

Smith said that one the most important things teachers do is monitor student progress, taking a look at how they’re faring every fourth day, especially, as they play math games.

“The game times serve a dual purpose. The kids are practicing and reinforcing skills, but it also gives the teacher time to check in with students and to see if they understand the concepts from the previous days,” she said. “And it also gives them time to re-teach if a student didn’t understand a concept. So, no concept is left unlearned. And we just keep working until they get it.”

Power Hour teachers also confer with the students’ regular classroom teachers. Both give feedback, share results and strategies for helping students improve.

“We think that’s a really important piece to the power of Power Hour,” she said.

The program also accommodates siblings older than the targeted grade levels and who may need extra support with homework, she said. A teacher staffs an after-school “learning lab” allowing students to use that hour to receive help.

Targeting students just below benchmark

While the program aims to help students performing “just below” benchmarks, Principal Jon Bar-Din said those students are also most likely to make progress toward those grade-level achivements.

Learning losses and setbacks among these students, he said, have occurred for a number of reasons, but have also been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that began two years ago.

Bar-Din said that while the current cohort of kindergartners, or those who have “lived with COVID-19” conditions, are at 50 percent “on track, doing well”, educators following the data have seen “fall-offs” in first to third grade.

“Between grades one and three, we start seeing a little breakdown a bit, each (grade level) is getting about 10 percent less each time,” he said. “That’s why we want to make sure we catch them up.”

In doing so, Bar-Din, Smith and the staff reviewed the data on the 30 to 40 percent of students at each level who were performing below their respective grade level standards and, of those, “we’re targeting the kids who are closest to the benchmark and trying to help them.”

“We can’t really expect that in an hour that includes a snack to catch them all up to grade level in a year,” he said. “So what we’re doing is taking those kids that just below (benchmark) and identifying the kids who can make use of that hour to catch up to the lesson.”

Once that happens, the next group of students identified as needing extra help can then move into program.

“We certainly could do it for a lot more, but these are the kids that are going to be successful by getting that pre-instruction so that when the lesson comes, it makes sense and I think we’re going to see that MAP score go up in the next two tests.”

Glimpse of success

In fact, said Bar-Din, teachers are already seeing a slight uptick for the second quarter, “but it’s a little early to tell.”

Smith said another reason for student improvement is due to the smaller group size. The hour-long sessions have a student-teacher ratio of 10:1.

“We know that the smaller the group size … the more personalized instruction can occur,” she said. “No groups are larger than 10 and many are a little smaller.”

And students are starting to reap the benefits, said Bar-Din.

“By targeting it and pre-teaching those lessons, I think we’re really already seeing the positives,” he said. “And, 60 students — that’s a lot of kids to affect.”

