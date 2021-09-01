WATCH NOW: 'Go with the flow': KUSD students return to school Wednesday

The first day of school for Kenosha Unified School District students on Wednesday was much like any other prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with equal parts excitement, worry and tears from parents and students alike.

There was one notable addition from past years, however: At Southport Elementary School, as students said their goodbyes and lined up at the doors, nearly everyone was wearing a mask.

From plain blue disposables to masks decorated with sequins to masks purposefully matched with outfits, parents, teachers and students were all masked up Wednesday. Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for KUSD, said school staff was looking forward to returning to in-person schooling after last year was a mix of in-person and virtual.

“There is nothing more exciting in education than the first day of school, when we welcome our students back to our buildings,” Ruder said. “It’s an invigorating day filled with optimistic staff and students eager to embark on a new school year.”