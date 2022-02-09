WATCH NOW: Kenosha Unified committees begin discussions for spending $45 million in ESSER III funds

The Kenosha Unified School District has taken the next step in the process for determining how the district plans to use some $45 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.

On Tuesday, four standing committees began distilling the hundreds of thoughts from more than 1,400 people who responded to a districtwide survey conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. The survey polled four distinct groups about Unified’s most pressing needs and where the federal funding to schools through the American Rescue Plan should to be applied.

Over a nearly four-hour period, Unified’s facilities and planning, curriculum and programming, personnel and audit and budget committees broke into work groups discussing the themes and identifying potential areas for potential ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III funding.

The committees, which advise the School Board, did not come to any decisions, and future sessions and opportunities for discussion are planned before final recommendations are made to the board before the end of the school year.

The funding is the third and largest portion of the federal government’s ESSER grant program. Over the last two years, the district has received two previous tranches of funding. Last year, it received about $20 million in federal pandemic relief, of which $15 million went toward facilities and $5 million to hire 23 full-time-equivalent instructors. Two years ago, the district spent $4.6 million of federal COVID-19 funding on technology, health and safety products and specialized reading licenses for teachers.

Under the third federal installment, districts nationwide are provided one-time funds, which must be spent no later than Sept. 30, 2024. The funds are intended to assist districts in sustaining safe operation while addressing the effects of the pandemic on students.

Kris Keckler, the district’s chief information officer in the Office of Educational Accountability, said the district must spend a minimum of 20%, or at least $9 million of its aid, “to implement interventions to address the learning losses.”

The district is approaching the two-year anniversary of its shutdown due to the pandemic and is still dealing with those effects on student learning.

Survey findings

The survey on how the district should apply ESSER funding was distributed online by ThoughtExchange to four participating groups in the district, of which 1,405 people responded, including 879 parents and guardians, 453 staff members, 55 community members and 18 students.

According to the results, of the total number who responded, 58% shared opinions, 74% rated the thoughts and 66% “explored” the opinions.

Keckler characterized the responses as “very healthy feedback.”

“To have over 1,400 participate with over 2,000 thoughts was extremely, extremely healthy,” he said.

Respondents also provided more than 52,000 ratings, based on 1-5 scale, with 5 as the highest rating, according to the survey summary.

Overall, nine themes were rated, with smaller class sizes receiving the highest average rating of 4 on the scale among those who responded. Intervention items, support staff, food, pay and compensation, social and emotional well-being, learning, parental involvement and facilities needs rated from 3.5 to 3.9.

Facilities committee members looked at air quality, sensory areas for students with special needs, playground equipment, safety equipment and healthier lunch options. Integrating diversity, equity and inclusion, learning interventions, college and career readiness, social and emotional learning and behavioral interventions and parental engagement were also among the priorities explored by the curriculum committee.

A top concern for personnel committee members was the need to hire more staff. Similar to the curriculum committee, engaging families in the learning process and providing intervention groups were also priorities. Updating outdated equipment, staff stipends and reimbursement for teacher-provided supplies were top-of-mind for budget committee members.

Julie Housaman, Unified’s chief academic officer, said the next step is for administration to review the committees’ funding preferences.

“This information will be compiled,” she said. “We’ll review it as a leadership team, as well as with other administration and central office and principals. There will be another process where we gather input from the community for determining those pieces, but then ultimately we need to put together a plan.”

Housaman said the final plan for ESSER III funding is anticipated to come before the School Board by May or June.

